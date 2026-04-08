Orlando Health physician joins race for House District 39

Courtesy of the Jarod Fox for Florida campaign

Orlando physician Jarod Fox announced his campaign for Florida House District 39 in a challenge to incumbent Republican state Rep. Doug Bankson.

“As a physician, it’s critical that my patients can afford the life-saving medicines that my colleagues and I are prescribing,” Fox, a Democrat, said in a Wednesday press release. “With costs out of control, Floridians are often forced to decide between medical care, groceries, and rent. I’m running because District 39 deserves a leader focused on real solutions, fighting to lower healthcare costs and protect public education.”

Fox filed to run on March 2. According to his campaign website, Fox prioritizes healthcare cost reductions, public education funding, and investing in small businesses.

Fox and his family live in Winter Garden, attending Mosaic Church and supporting kids’ sports leagues. He currently serves as a medical doctor at Orlando Health, with a specialty in infectious diseases.

Bankson, an Apopka pastor, served as a city commissioner before joining the Florida Legislature in 2022.

House District 39 includes northwest Orange County and west Seminole County. The Florida general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.