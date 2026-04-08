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Orlando Health physician joins race for House District 39

Sarah Merly

April 8, 2026 | 10:52 am
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Jarod Fox will run against incumbent Doug Bankson for the Florida House District 39 seat.
Jarod Fox will run against incumbent Doug Bankson for the Florida House District 39 seat.

Courtesy of the Jarod Fox for Florida campaign

Key Points

  • Physician Jarod Fox announced his campaign for Florida House District 39 to challenge incumbent Republican Doug Bankson.
  • Fox filed to run on March 2 and prioritizes healthcare cost reduction, public education funding, and small business investment.
  • House District 39 covers northwest Orange County and west Seminole County, with the general election scheduled for November 3.

Orlando physician Jarod Fox announced his campaign for Florida House District 39 in a challenge to incumbent Republican state Rep. Doug Bankson. 

“As a physician, it’s critical that my patients can afford the life-saving medicines that my colleagues and I are prescribing,” Fox, a Democrat, said in a Wednesday press release. “With costs out of control, Floridians are often forced to decide between medical care, groceries, and rent. I’m running because District 39 deserves a leader focused on real solutions, fighting to lower healthcare costs and protect public education.” 

Fox filed to run on March 2. According to his campaign website, Fox prioritizes healthcare cost reductions, public education funding, and investing in small businesses. 

Fox and his family live in Winter Garden, attending Mosaic Church and supporting kids’ sports leagues. He currently serves as a medical doctor at Orlando Health, with a specialty in infectious diseases. 

Bankson, an Apopka pastor, served as a city commissioner before joining the Florida Legislature in 2022.  

House District 39 includes northwest Orange County and west Seminole County. The Florida general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

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