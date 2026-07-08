Q&A: School board chair candidates discuss tax proposal, rezoning

With the Aug. 18 primary election slightly over a month away, The Apopka Chief is running questionnaires for several major local and regional races affecting Apopka-area voters. This week, Orange County School Board chair candidates Alicia Farrant and Angie Gallo shared their thoughts on the pending property tax proposal, rezoning and relief schools. Read below for their complete responses.

Courtesy of Alicia Farrant Alicia Farrant

Alicia Farrant, Orange County School Board District 3 Member

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

As a current school board member, mother of five, and nonprofit leader with over 25 years of community service, I have proven to be a courageous leader who is fiscally responsible and committed to raising the standard of excellence. I lead with integrity, common sense education, and fiscal responsibility.

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What prompted you to run for school board chair?

Since being elected to the school board in 2022, I have worked diligently to ensure parents have a seat at the table. As Board Chair, we will have a seat at the head of the table, helping to restore common sense and strengthening foundational education.

How do you foresee the pending property tax proposal impacting Orange County Public Schools, and how would you adjust the budget accordingly?

Under the current proposal, school district property taxes would be carved out from the expanded homestead exemption, which will help preserve funding for our public schools. This carve out will help us maintain our budget, while giving taxpayers a much-needed break on property taxes. I will continue to prioritize funding for the classroom, student-focused education, and safety. Maintaining a balanced budget will be a top priority and must be done without raising taxes in the future. As a mom of five and a nonprofit leader, I have learned how to stretch every dollar and maximize funds to give the greatest return on investment. I have brought that same mentality to the school board and will continue that as Board Chair.

OCPS has identified targeted rezoning and future relief schools as part of its long-term response to growth in the Apopka area. How would you balance overcrowding, community concerns, and student stability as the district continues to grow?

While OCPS has seen a decline in enrollment, Apopka continues to see growth and the need for future relief schools. The key to success is great communication. As a district, we will need to partner with parents and the community to ensure everyone is on the same page and disruptions to students are minimized wherever possible. As a mother, I have been a voice for parents and will continue to listen to what our families are looking for from future schools or educational opportunities.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Voters can learn more by visiting my website: www.VoteAliciaFarrant.com or by following me on Instagram @alicia.farrant and Facebook: Alicia Farrant for School Board Chair.

Angie Gallo, Orange County School Board District 1 Member

Courtesy of Angie Gallo Angie Gallo

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

I have over 20 years serving Orange County Public Schools as a volunteer, advocate, and School Board Member. As President of the Florida School Boards Association, a business owner, and a PTA leader, I have a proven record of delivering results, building consensus, and putting students, teachers, and taxpayers first.

What prompted you to run for school board chair?

I’m running for School Board Chair to build on the progress we’ve made while keeping students at the center of every decision. Strong leadership, collaboration, and accountability are essential as our district continues to grow, and I’m committed to ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed.

How do you foresee the pending property tax proposal impacting Orange County Public Schools, and how would you adjust the budget accordingly?

The current framework specifically carves out school district operating taxes, meaning public schools are not the direct target of these proposed changes.

However, that doesn’t mean there is no reason for concern.

The proposal also contemplates a broader review of Florida’s property tax system and leaves the door open for future reforms. Any significant changes to property taxes could have unintended consequences for public education, local governments, and essential community services if they’re not carefully evaluated.

As your School Board Chair, I’ll continue to advocate for responsible tax relief while ensuring we don’t unintentionally weaken the stable, predictable funding our students, teachers, and schools rely on. Tax reform and strong public schools should go hand in hand—not come at the expense of one another.

OCPS has identified targeted rezoning and future relief schools as part of its long-term response to growth in the Apopka area. How would you balance overcrowding, community concerns and student stability as the district continues to grow?

Growth requires thoughtful planning and open communication. While rezoning can be difficult for families, we must balance enrollment, facility capacity, and access to high-quality educational opportunities. I support using data, community input, and long-term planning to guide these decisions while minimizing disruption whenever possible. My goal is to ensure every student learns in a safe, well-resourced school and that families have opportunities to be heard throughout the process.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Visit www.voteangiegallo.com to learn about my priorities, endorsements, volunteer opportunities, and campaign updates. You can also follow me on Facebook and Instagram.