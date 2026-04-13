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Orange County launches small business program

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

April 13, 2026 | 1:11 pm
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Orange County District 4 Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero speaks at a Board of County Commissioners meeting last year.
Orange County District 4 Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero speaks at a Board of County Commissioners meeting last year.

Photo by Marshall Tempest

Key Points

  • Orange County announced its launch of the Small Business Enterprise Program on April 8, 2026.
  • The Board of County Commissioners approved the SBE Program development last July and finalized policies on March 24, 2026.
  • The SBE Program aims to support small business growth, increase local procurement participation, and foster competition and equity.

Orange County recently announced the launch of its Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Program and the opening of its application portal for businesses seeking certification. 

“The launch of the SBE Program reflects Orange County’s ongoing dedication to creating equitable access to contracting opportunities for small businesses,” said Sheena Ferguson, manager of the Business Development Division, in an April 8 press release. “We are excited to open the application portal and begin welcoming businesses into this new program.” 

The county’s Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved the development and implementation of the SBE Program last July, then approved policies and procedures on March 24. 

According to Orange County, the SBE program was designed to “support the growth and sustainability of small businesses, increase participation in County procurement and contracting opportunities, and promote a competitive and equitable local business environment.” 

Those interested in learning more may visit ocfl.net/VendorServices/SmallBusinessVendors.aspx or call the Business Development Division at 407-836-7317. The application portal is available at ocfl.gob2g.com.

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