Orange County Fire Rescue respond to vehicle fire involving truck 

A vehicle fire involving a truck occurred Thursday along East Semoran Boulevard near the intersection of S.R. 436 and Sheeler Avenue in Orange County jurisdiction, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD).

OCFRD responded to the fire at approximately 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Assistant PIO Nicole Griffin said in a Monday email to The Apopka Chief. The Apopka Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Teresa Sargeant

No injuries were reported and no one was transported from the scene, Griffin said.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

A truck bearing SCA markings was visible at the scene, though authorities had not publicly confirmed additional details about the vehicle as of Monday.

Additional information, including the cause of the fire, was not immediately available.