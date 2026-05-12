Orange County Fire Rescue respond to vehicle fire involving truck 

Key Points
- Orange County Fire Rescue and Apopka Fire Department responded to a truck fire on Thursday near East Semoran Boulevard and S.R. 436 in Orange County.
- The vehicle fire occurred near the intersection of S.R. 436 and Sheeler Avenue in Orange County jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon.
- No injuries or transports were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately available as of Monday.
A vehicle fire involving a truck occurred Thursday along East Semoran Boulevard near the intersection of S.R. 436 and Sheeler Avenue in Orange County jurisdiction, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD).
OCFRD responded to the fire at approximately 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Assistant PIO Nicole Griffin said in a Monday email to The Apopka Chief. The Apopka Fire Department also responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported and no one was transported from the scene, Griffin said.
A truck bearing SCA markings was visible at the scene, though authorities had not publicly confirmed additional details about the vehicle as of Monday.
Additional information, including the cause of the fire, was not immediately available.