Apopka Fire Department declines to release info about 7 students hospitalized from bus wreck

The Apopka Fire Department has declined to release any information regarding the seven students who were sent to the hospital as a result of a bus accident that occurred last Friday, Aug. 15, at the corner of Votaw Road and North Park Avenue.

“Out of respect for patient privacy, we are unable to release any medical status information or related details,” Apopka Fire Lt. Jerold Maynard said in an Aug. 19 statement emailed to The Apopka Chief. “In every emergency, our top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our community and department members. During this incident, our department’s role was to ensure that the children and all others involved received immediate medical attention and safe transport to the appropriate facilities. As always we remain committed to providing the highest level of care and support whenever our residents need us most.”

On the morning of Aug. 15, a bus transporting Apopka High School students crashed into a van, which caused the seven youth to go to the hospital.

The Apopka Fire Department responded to the scene at 7:55 a.m. after an Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) bus rear-ended a van at the corner of E. Votaw Road and N. Park Avenue, first responders on the scene said.

First responders described the accident as “minor” but said some students were experiencing pain. Crews had continued to check students individually as they exited the bus and went to parents waiting in nearby vehicles.

On Monday, Apopka Police Department Sgt. Jennifer Rudich said the bus driver was at fault in the accident, but APD was unaware of any repercussions for the driver. She said APD could not release the accident report.

A spokesperson for Orange County Public Schools said the driver was not suspended for the accident.

“While the district does not discuss personnel matters, drivers involved in an accident of this nature would be cleared to return to work,” Michael Ollendorf wrote in an email.