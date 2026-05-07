Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Service & Parts Will be Closed January 1st
It's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PMIt's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PM

X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

Gas prices continue to skyrocket in Apopka, around the nation 

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

May 7, 2026 | 5:30 pm
Set as preferred Google News Source
Across the nation, gas prices continue to rise for the second straight week, with Apopka gas stations seeing a range from about $4.25 to $4.89 per gallon. 
Across the nation, gas prices continue to rise for the second straight week, with Apopka gas stations seeing a range from about $4.25 to $4.89 per gallon. 

File photo  

Key Points

  • The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 25 cents last week to $4.55, highest since 2022 and $1.40 more than a year ago.
  • Gas prices in Apopka ranged from $4.25 to $4.89 per gallon Thursday, with the lowest price at a Sunoco station on E. Semoran Blvd.
  • Gas prices are rising nationwide due to global oil market volatility and increased demand ahead of the summer travel season.

Gas prices are continuing to climb across the country for the second straight week, and Apopka drivers are seeing the impact at local pumps once again.  

AAA reported Thursday that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 25 cents over the past week to $4.55, marking the second consecutive weekly increase of that amount. Prices are now about $1.40 higher than they were a year ago and are at their highest level since 2022. 

In the Apopka area, prices listed on GasBuddy’s fuel tracker Thursday generally ranged from $4.25 per gallon to $4.89 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, depending on the station and location. At last check, the lowest price in Apopka was $4.25 at the Sunoco at 1488 E. Semoran Blvd., while Sam’s Club at 741 Orange Ave was close behind at $4.29. 

The latest increase follows a similar spike reported last week, when the national average reached $4.30 amid rising oil prices and concerns over tightening fuel supplies. The Apopka Chief previously reported local gas prices ranging from about $4.04 to $4.19 per gallon, illustrating how quickly prices have climbed in Central Florida over the past two weeks. 

AAA said ongoing volatility in the global oil market continues driving prices upward, although crude oil recently dipped below $100 per barrel during negotiations related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts say uncertainty surrounding supply, combined with increasing demand ahead of the summer travel season, continues putting pressure on gasoline prices nationwide. 

While Florida is not among the nation’s most expensive gasoline markets, statewide averages have continued rising alongside national trends as higher oil prices and supply concerns push fuel costs upward across the country. 

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Suggested Articles

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments