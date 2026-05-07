Gas prices continue to skyrocket in Apopka, around the nation 

Gas prices are continuing to climb across the country for the second straight week, and Apopka drivers are seeing the impact at local pumps once again.

AAA reported Thursday that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 25 cents over the past week to $4.55, marking the second consecutive weekly increase of that amount. Prices are now about $1.40 higher than they were a year ago and are at their highest level since 2022.

In the Apopka area, prices listed on GasBuddy’s fuel tracker Thursday generally ranged from $4.25 per gallon to $4.89 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, depending on the station and location. At last check, the lowest price in Apopka was $4.25 at the Sunoco at 1488 E. Semoran Blvd., while Sam’s Club at 741 Orange Ave was close behind at $4.29.

The latest increase follows a similar spike reported last week, when the national average reached $4.30 amid rising oil prices and concerns over tightening fuel supplies. The Apopka Chief previously reported local gas prices ranging from about $4.04 to $4.19 per gallon, illustrating how quickly prices have climbed in Central Florida over the past two weeks.

AAA said ongoing volatility in the global oil market continues driving prices upward, although crude oil recently dipped below $100 per barrel during negotiations related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts say uncertainty surrounding supply, combined with increasing demand ahead of the summer travel season, continues putting pressure on gasoline prices nationwide.

While Florida is not among the nation’s most expensive gasoline markets, statewide averages have continued rising alongside national trends as higher oil prices and supply concerns push fuel costs upward across the country.