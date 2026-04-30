Gas prices spike 27 cents in 1 week 

Gas prices are rising again across the country, and Apopka drivers are beginning to see the impact at the pump.

After nearly two weeks of declines, the national average for gasoline jumped 27 cents in the past week to $4.30 per gallon, according to a Thursday AAA press release. That’s more than $1 higher than this time last year and marks the highest prices since mid-2022, as global oil prices climb above $100 per barrel.

In Apopka, prices are also trending upward but remain slightly below the national average. As of this week, prices at local stations range from $4.04 per gallon on the low end to just over $4.19 at higher-priced locations. According to GasBuddy.com, Sam’s Club on Orange Blossom Trail has the lowest gas price in Apopka at $4.04, while several stations around town have gas priced at $4.19.

The increase is being driven by tightening supply and rising demand, according to AAA. New data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows gasoline demand ticked up last week, while domestic supply dropped by more than 6 million barrels. Gasoline production also declined, contributing to upward pressure on prices.

Crude oil markets are also influencing what drivers pay locally. U.S. benchmark oil closed at $106.88 per barrel Wednesday, up nearly $7 in a single trading session. Meanwhile, crude inventories fell by 6.2 million barrels, though they remain slightly above the five-year average for this time of year.

While Florida is not among the most expensive states for gasoline, regional prices are still elevated compared to much of the South, where some states are seeing averages below $3.80 per gallon. California has the nation’s highest gas prices at an average of $6.01 per gallon, according to AAA.