OP-ED: Family caregivers struggling to get by

High temperatures and higher AC costs. Climbing prices at the grocery store. The competing needs of kids, grandkids and aging parents. Florida families are feeling the financial heat this summer, and the pressure is highest on the “sandwich generation” – the adults in their 40s, 50s and 60s who are supporting both older and younger relatives.

That pressure forces families to make difficult decisions – and across Second Harvest Food Bank’s network of feeding partners, I’ve seen Central Floridians come to us in search of a lifeline. “I don’t know what we’d have done without Second Harvest,” people have told me.

To me, that’s not something to be proud of. It’s a painful reality.

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As many as one in four Americans provide care for an adult and almost a third of them are also raising children, according to a 2025 AARP report. Just imagine trying to stretch one paycheck across three generations – covering groceries, clothing, school supplies, medications, utilities, rent and more.

For low-income families, pooling resources can be one of the only ways to stay afloat. A 2025 report from the National Association of REALTORS® noted an increase in multigenerational home buying.

In theory, it’s an effective stopgap: When grandma moves into the spare bedroom to save on rent and utility costs, she might also be able to babysit the kids while parents are at work.

While combining households can reduce some financial pressures, it also exacerbates others. Benefits like SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamps) are calculated in part based on an individual’s household expenses and living arrangements, and any changes can complicate eligibility.

If grandma no longer contributes toward rent or utilities while living with her adult children, the amount of SNAP benefits she qualifies for will also decrease.

Multigenerational housing isn’t a true solution – it’s a symptom of underlying problems. When just one adult in the household loses their job or faces an unexpected crisis, everyone in the family is impacted. And when a caregiver’s savings run dry, they and their dependents have no safety net to fall back on.

At Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, we and our network of feeding partners are seeing the impact of food insecurity in real time. Seniors and older adults who “did everything right” – worked, saved, and tried to plan ahead – are finding themselves in line at the local food pantry because they simply don’t have enough to make ends meet.

This summer, don’t turn a blind eye to hunger in your community. This is a crisis we can solve together – and if you or someone you know needs help putting food on the table, Second Harvest’s team is here to help.