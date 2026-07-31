OCPS reviewing media policy after meeting with news coalition 

Orange County Public Schools is reviewing its media relations policy following discussions with a coalition of Central Florida news organizations that raised concerns about employee speech and public access to information.

Representatives from OCPS and the media coalition, led by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), met this week for an off-the-record discussion about Management Directive B-5, which governs interactions between district employees and members of the media. The parties agreed to meet again early in the new school year.

In a statement issued after the meeting, OCPS said its media relations office reviews the directive annually to ensure employees receive clear guidance when working with reporters.

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“OCPS is committed to transparency, upholding the First Amendment, and maintaining a strong partnership with local media to assist in keeping our community informed,” the district said.

As part of its ongoing review, the district said it will evaluate its current practices and identify possible improvements based on feedback from SPJ representatives.

“The district will address some of their concerns regarding response times and access to schools, personnel, and the superintendent,” the statement said. “Protecting the interests of students, staff, families, and the district will remain a top priority.”

The meeting stemmed from a June 8 letter sent by SPJ on behalf of 11 Central Florida media organizations, including The Apopka Chief. The coalition asked Superintendent Maria Vazquez to revise Management Directive B-5, arguing that it restricts employee speech, delays newsgathering and reduces the public’s access to information.

The coalition letter, prepared by the First Amendment Clinic at Florida State University College of Law, contended that the policy “suppresses press freedoms, restricts speech, limits the flow of information to the community, and chills First Amendment-protected speech.”

Among its proposed revisions, the coalition asked OCPS to allow employees to notify district communications officials about media inquiries without requiring prior approval before speaking with reporters. The organizations also sought improved access to schools, district personnel and the superintendent.

Vazquez promptly responded to the coalition letter, saying OCPS recognized the role of a free press and employees’ rights as private citizens.

“Our procedures are not intended to suppress speech or limit transparency, but rather to ensure that information shared on behalf of the district is accurate, consistent, and does not disrupt our primary mission of educating students,” Vazquez wrote.

She also said the procedures do not prohibit employees from speaking with reporters but establish a process for coordinating official district responses. In the June letter, Vazquez said OCPS would review the procedures, providing timely responses when possible, reinforcing staff training and continuing discussions with media partners.

This week’s meeting marked the next step in those discussions, with both sides planning to engage further.

“We were encouraged by the productive meeting,” J.C. Derrick, The Apopka Chief’s publisher, said after the meeting. “We are looking forward to continuing the conversation and finding ways to collaborate that will meet the needs and interests of the school district, media outlets, and the communities we both serve.”