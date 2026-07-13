OCPS launches online enrollment option for families

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) introduced a new online student enrollment option that allows families to complete the registration process from a computer or mobile device while reducing paperwork for schools.

The district said families can create an account, submit an application and upload required documents, including birth certificates and proof of residency, without making a trip to a school office. Families who prefer to enroll in person may still do so at their school or through the Student Enrollment Office.

The platform supports 10 languages and is intended to streamline registration for both parents and school staff.

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“The new online option gives families a smooth, modern experience,” Lorena Arias, assistant director for OCPS media relations, said in an email response to questions from The Apopka Chief on July 8. “Families can now enroll their student through a fully online platform available on any mobile device or computer.”

Arias said replacing paper forms, in-person document drop-offs and manual data entry will allow school front-office employees to spend more time assisting families and supporting school operations.

Arias said implementing a system of this size typically takes at least a year. She acknowledged that training employees for the transition has been one of the rollout’s challenges but said the district is confident staff are adapting to the new process.

Arias said it is too early to determine how many families have used the online enrollment platform since its July 1 launch, adding that annual enrollment totals fluctuate from year to year.

No Apopka-area principal was available for an interview, Arias said.