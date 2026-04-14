School board member Melissa Byrd receives Distinguished Leader Award

The Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) recently honored Orange County School Board District 7 member Melissa Byrd, who represents Apopka schools, with the Distinguished Leader Award.

“I’m honored to be recognized with this award from my peers across the state,” Byrd said in an email to The Apopka Chief. “I’m very lucky to be able to do this important work every day, advocating for our students, staff and public schools.”

According to an FSBA press release, the award recognizes board members committed “to professional learning, leadership development, and governance excellence.” Each recipient must also have received FSBA’s Certified Board Member (CBM) and Advanced Certified Board Member (ACBM) designations. Byrd received the latter earlier this year.

“School board members who earn this award go above and beyond in their commitment to effective governance and public service,” said Tina Pinkoson, FSBA director of leadership services. “By earning the Distinguished Leader Award, Byrd demonstrates outstanding leadership, a commitment to continuous learning, and a lasting positive impact on students, schools, and their community.”

The FSBA will recognize Byrd and other award recipients on June 11 at the FSBA/Florida Association for District School Superintendents (FADSS) Annual Summer Conference in Tampa.

“Melissa Byrd’s recognition with the FSBA Distinguished Leader Award is a testament to her unwavering dedication to students, families, and strong school board governance,” said Orange County Public Schools superintendent Maria Vazquez. “Her commitment to public education and thoughtful leadership strengthens our district and helps ensure we are making decisions that support student success now and in the future.”