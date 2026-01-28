School board member Melissa Byrd receives Advanced CBM distinction

The Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) recently awarded Orange County School Board District 7 member Melissa Byrd the Advanced Certified Board Member (Advanced CBM) distinction.

“I am proud to have earned this designation as it reflects the commitment I have always had to learn more and work harder for my constituents,” Byrd said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “The extra hours of training and learning I put into this are a true reflection of my passion for public education, my community and most of all, the students and families I serve.”

The Certified Board Member (CBM) Program requires participants to complete 96 hours, or “points,” of continuing education in various topics, including school finance, policy governance and bargaining. To maintain CBM status, a participant must complete 15 points per calendar year. Advanced CBMs like Byrd must complete at least 30 points per year.

“School Board Member Byrd’s continued pursuit of professional growth is truly inspiring,” said Tina Pinkoson, FSBA Director of Leadership Services, in an FSBA press release. “Since her initial election in 2018, she has consistently demonstrated a passion for learning and a dedication to serving students, families, and her community. Earning Advanced Certified Board Member status reflects not only her personal commitment, but also her leadership mindset and willingness to go above and beyond.”

Byrd is one of 36 Advanced CBM award recipients listed on the FSBA website. She and Angie Gallo are the only two recipients from the Orange County School Board.