Lawyers subpoena Nesta in Goliath bankruptcy case

Attorneys for the bankrupt Goliath entities have subpoenaed Mayor Nick Nesta in connection to home purchases Nesta brokered for Apopka native Christopher Delgado, who was arrested in February for allegedly operating a $328 million Ponzi scheme.

The subpoena, reviewed by The Apopka Chief, shows Nesta is requested to appear via Zoom at 10 a.m. May 29, but as of Wednesday evening, Nesta said he had still not been served.

The subpoena is unrelated to the separate criminal case against Delgado, 34, who was arrested for money laundering and wire fraudthrough Goliath Ventures, formerly Gen-Z Venture Firm. If Delgado is convicted on all counts, he will receive a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison, according to a press release from the Internal Revenue Service, which is investigating the case with other federal agencies.

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“Although Goliath represented that it would place the victim investors’ funds in cryptocurrency liquidity pools, in reality, the funds were primarily used to pay purported returns to earlier investors, to return principal to investors who requested it, and for Goliath’s extravagant business gatherings, holiday parties, and luxury travel accommodations,” the release said.

In the subpoena dated May 6, the lawyers for Goliath are seeking records generally related to Nesta’s interactions and dealings with Goliath, Delgado and Nick Petrillo, the company’s chief operating officer.

“You are to furnish all information available to you, your accountants, agents or other representatives and employees, or any information subject to your custody or control, in answering the document requests herein,” the subpoena says.

According to court documents filed in the criminal case, Delgado acquired four homes with proceeds from Goliath Ventures. They are listed as an approximately $3.2 million home in Winter Park, an approximately $1.5 million home in Kissimmee, an approximately $8.5 million home in Isleworth, and a $1.65 million home in Sanford.

Real estate records reviewed by the Chief confirm that Nesta served as the broker for Delgado’s purchase of the Winter Park, Kissimmee and Sanford homes in 2024 and 2025. Through a spokesman, Nesta declined the Chief’s request for more information on the homes, citing the privacy of the sellers who paid him commissions. He said he never received any money from Delgado in the deals.

In a March 16 Facebook post, Nesta acknowledged that Delgado also made a contribution to his Apopka City Commission campaign, though he denied involvement in the alleged Ponzi scheme.

“I want to be very clear: I have never invested with Christopher Delgado, I have never participated in any cryptocurrency ventures with him, and I have never had any financial involvement with him beyond those standard real estate transactions that were approved by licensed lenders,” Nesta said in the post.