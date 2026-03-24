GreenPal lawn care app arrives in Apopka

GreenPal, a free app connecting homeowners with local lawn care professionals, launched last week in Apopka.

“After launching in more than 250 markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Apopka find reliable, local lawn care professionals,” said GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero in a March 24 press release.

Caballero said the app is often described as an “Uber for lawn care,” allowing the customer to choose from a variety of area professionals.

“The app allows homeowners to enter their address, lawn details, and preferred service date,” the release said. “Local, pre-screened lawn care professionals review the property using Google aerial imagery and Google Street View, then submit competitive bids. Homeowners can compare pricing, read reviews, and select the provider they want to work with. After each completed service, the lawn care professional uploads a time-stamped photo through the app so homeowners can confirm the work before payment is processed.”

Caballero said the idea for the app came to him in 2012, and the app launched three years later.

“I’ve been in the landscaping industry my whole entire life — I did it in middle school, high school, and college,” Caballero said in a phone interview with The Apopka Chief. “My first job out of college was in sales, and my territory was the West Coast, so I was a little privy to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb. I kind of was hoping that if somebody would summon a stranger to pick them up, they would do the same with lawn care.”

According to Caballero, GreenPal’s launch in Apopka came after the team noticed 300-400 homeowner signups in the city, but he does not “have a specific numbers goal” for further vendors and customers.

“We just want to make sure that people know about us, that they know that they can get lawn care and compare pricing and get the best value for their dollar,” Caballero said.

GreenPal serves over 1 million homeowners across the United States and works with over 70,000 lawn care professionals. Those interested in using the app may visit GreenPal’s Apopka landing page at www.yourgreenpal.com/fl/apopka-lawn-care.