Gospel Centered Church still on track despite DRC denial 

A proposed 9,600-square-foot expansion at Gospel Centered Church would allow the congregation to grow its worship space and expand community outreach efforts, the interim pastor said, even as the project continues moving through Apopka’s development review process.

The proposed addition at 4490 Rock Springs Road recently went before the city’s Development Review Committee (DRC), where staff recommended denial at this stage because of unresolved technical comments tied to the site plan review process.

But Interim Pastor James Havener said the recommendation was procedural rather than a rejection of the church’s long-term vision.

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“It’s just part of that same process everyone goes through,” Havener said in a Monday interview with The Apopka Chief. “You submit, you come back, and they give you questions from each department that you have to answer.”

Havener said some members of the congregation became concerned after an earlier article reported that the DRC had recommended denial of the church’s expansion proposal. Some readers, he said, took that to mean the project was over.

“It made it sound like everything was denied, [as if] we weren’t ever going to be able to build,” Havener said.

City officials note that the applicant can resubmit revised plans addressing staff comments for additional DRC review.

According to city documents, the project includes construction of a 9,600-square-foot church building, paved drive aisles, grass parking, a stormwater management facility and conversion from septic service to city wastewater utilities. Existing site plans show the property previously contained three buildings, one of which has already been demolished.

The church currently operates out of a smaller existing building after originally launching at Rock Springs Elementary School roughly eight or nine years ago, Havener said. He described the current campus as too limited for both worship and outreach activities.

“We’re already out of space,” Havener said. “We’re not trying to build a mega church. We just need more space to serve more people.”

The church averages between 50 and 70 attendees on Sunday mornings, while Havener said just over 100 people are listed on the church rolls. Two Hispanic congregations also use the church’s facilities for worship services.

Havener said the expansion is intended to accommodate steady ministry growth while creating room for outreach programs and storage needs the church currently lacks.

The expanded building would create additional worship and education space while also supporting community service programs, including food collection efforts, clothing assistance and partnerships helping struggling families.

The church currently partners with CarePortal, an organization that connects churches with families facing crises that could put children at risk of being removed from their homes, Havener said. The congregation also supports Rock Springs Elementary School through holiday meal collections, back-to-school teacher breakfasts and Christmas gift initiatives for students.

“We believe our faith requires us also to put flesh on that,” Havener said. “It’s not just meeting on a Sunday morning for a church service. It’s about meeting the needs of our community.”

City review comments show staff requested additional details involving parking layout, lighting, drainage, landscaping, stormwater infrastructure and emergency access. Planning staff also requested more information regarding seating capacity, operational characteristics, large gatherings and proposed community use areas associated with the project.

Engineering comments included requests for a full stormwater report, geotechnical information and clarification regarding a proposed lift station and utility infrastructure. Fire officials noted the project would require two forms of access and a fire sprinkler system because of the building’s size.

Havener said the church plans to add parking, pave portions of the property and comply with local development requirements while still preserving the site’s natural appearance.

“We’re trying to make sure that we cross all our t’s and dot all our i’s,” he said.