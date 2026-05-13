Apopka city staff recommends denial for major church expansion 

The Development Review Committee on Wednesday reviewed and recommended for denial plans for a major expansion of Gospel Centered Church on Rock Springs Road, citing unresolved staff comments.

The proposal involves a first-submittal construction site plan for a 9,600-square-foot addition at Gospel Centered Church, 4490 Rock Springs Road.

Project manager Jean Sanchez described the proposal as “an addition to an existing church” on the corner of Rock Springs Road and Simon Avenue and noted the church had previously received a special exception use permit through the Planning Commission.

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Sanchez said city staff issued “some substantial comments” on the proposal and noted the applicant did not attend the meeting. Sanchez said staff would wait for a resubmittal.

The DRC recommended denial of the proposal “at this time as there are numerous comments that need to be resolved,” Planning Director Bobby Howell said.

The committee also recommended denial of a first-submittal construction site plan at 951 S. Highland Ave. for Pave A Lot Asphalt Maintenance Inc., citing outstanding staff comments, including the need for a stormwater report and a geotechnical report.

In addition, the committee recommended approval of a special event permit for the “Father’s Day: Best of the World” concert scheduled June 21 at the Apopka Amphitheater. Organizers described the event as “a concert and community-based entertainment event celebrating father’s family, positive engagement through music and live performances.”

The DRC is made up of representatives from multiple city departments who review proposed development projects for compliance with the city’s land development code, infrastructure requirements and other technical standards.