DeSantis appoints Crabb to vacant Orange County Commission seat

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Michael “Mike” Crabb to fill the vacant District 2 seat on the Orange County Board of County Commissioners, the governor’s office announced Friday.

The appointment comes as Crabb is already campaigning for a full term representing District 2. The Orange County Supervisor of Elections lists Crabb as an active, qualified candidate in the 2026 District 2 race. He is running against Kamia Brown, Wes Hodge, George Oliver III and Marsha Summersill.

Crabb, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and Ocoee business owner, will fill the vacancy created when former Commissioner Christine Moore resigned earlier this year to run for mayor of Apopka. Moore lost the April 14 runoff election to Nick Nesta.

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Moore had represented District 2 since her election to the County Commission in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. She resigned effective April 27 as part of her campaign for Apopka mayor.

After her election loss, Moore asked DeSantis to re-appoint her for the rest of the term, but the seat had remained vacant until Crabb’s appointment Friday.

According to the governor’s office, Crabb serves as a lieutenant with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and owns The Shirt Shop USA. He is also vice president and a board member of the Florida Safety Council and belongs to the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association. He attended Barry University in Miami Shores.

The District 2 election is scheduled for Aug. 18.

The Apopka Chief reached out to Crabb for comment Saturday, but he did not immediately respond. In an interview with Florida Politics, Crabb said the appointment would not affect his campaign: “I’m out knocking doors meeting with voters, so nothing’s changed.”