Apopka kicks off America 250 observance with patriotic presentation 

The city of Apopka and the Apopka Historical Society launched the community’s observance of America’s 250th anniversary Wednesday with a patriotic presentation tracing the nation’s origins from the original 13 colonies through the nation’s founding.

Held in the Apopka City Hall commission chambers, the hourlong event, titled “America 250th Celebration: The Beginning,” drew residents, city officials and community leaders to commemorate the nation’s semiquincentennial, which will culminate in the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this Saturday.

Apopka Historical Society President Maribel Brinkle opened the ceremony by describing the anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate the ideals upon which the United States was founded.

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“This is more than a birthday party. It is a wonderful reminder of why America stands as one of the most remarkable nations on Earth,” Brinkle said, describing the nation as one founded on liberty, opportunity, justice and the pursuit of happiness.

Pastor Justin Morgan of Word of Life Church delivered the invocation, reflecting on the role religious freedom played in the nation’s early history. He encouraged attendees to pray for the country, local leaders and the City of Apopka.

“I want to pray over our country, and for us to get back to the original foundation of our forefathers, loving people, loving God, and being able to freely read this book, and to preach in this book,” Morgan said.

Community volunteers presented brief histories of the original 13 colonies, explaining when each colony was established, why settlers came there and the role each played in America’s path toward independence.

Presenters also highlighted the road to the Declaration of Independence, the Revolutionary War and the formation of the U.S. Constitution.

Additional presentations recognized several of the nation’s founding figures, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay, while also acknowledging influential Americans such as Samuel Adams, Patrick Henry, Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

Closing the presentation, Brinkle encouraged attendees to appreciate the freedoms they enjoy and continue working toward national unity.

“As a legal, naturalized citizen myself, I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude,” she said. “This country gave me the American dream, a dream that says no matter where you come from, if you assimilate and work hard, anything is possible here.”

She urged residents to “reach out to your neighbor, even when you disagree” and said communities such as Apopka can continue strengthening the nation over the next 250 years.

The historical society also recognized numerous organizations that helped organize the celebration, including the city of Apopka, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s office, the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting substation in Altamonte Springs, Boy Scout Troop 211, Sam’s Club of Apopka, the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce, city staff and museum volunteers.

During the ceremony, society members presented commemorative gifts to Mayor Nick Nesta and members of the Apopka City Commission. Nesta thanked the historical society, city staff and commissioners for supporting the event and expressed hope that future America 250 celebrations would continue to grow.

“This is definitely an incredible time for our country and for our city as well,” Nesta said. “As our country grows, so does our city, and it’s very cool to see.”

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of a birthday cake commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.