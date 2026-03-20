City Commission approves soccer field rental agreements

The Apopka City Commission unanimously approved two soccer field rental agreements during its Wednesday meeting, allowing Central Florida Soccer Club (CFSC) and Central Florida United Academy (CFU) to rent Northwest Recreation Complex soccer fields based on a rate of $25 per hour.

“The fourth budget agreement includes a five-year term agreement that was established from August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2031,” said Blanche Sherman, city finance director. “Any field rentals outside of the agreement will be charged at $25 an hour.”

The city had issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) in January, intending to award up to two contracts. Although CFSC and CFU were the only two bidders, the former was disqualified under the “cone of silence” rule, since the club president had contacted at least one commissioner about the contract while it was out for bidding.

“If we don’t have the cone of silence for soccer fields, then we might as well forget about it,” Mayor Bryan Nelson said at a previous meeting.

The disqualification had caused controversy amongst CFSC supporters, though representatives from both clubs did not comment at Wednesday’s meeting.

According to Nelson, the city is sodding four fields that should be ready by Aug. 1. Two additional fields should be completed by the end of the year.

Wyld Oaks developer Joseph Beninati, who had previously spoken about the Kelly Park Road widening project, asked the commission to keep his property in mind for extra soccer field space.

“Not to put my nose into the middle of things, but I understand there’s some limitations on fields right now,” Beninati said. “We do have property that, if people are interested in contacting me, we would certainly welcome, while the other fields are being completed, to have some of the kids use some of the property. I know probably we have to do some insurance matters, etc., but I’m a huge youth sports fan and would hate to see the kids not be able to play without the fields.”

After Commissioner Nick Nesta confirmed with Sherman that amending the agreements would be possible should all parties agree, resident Rod Olsen encouraged the commission to lower the rental rates. He called attention to the disparity between the $25 an hour charge for the soccer fields and a $2-$3 per hour rate for other youth sports.

“Look at the hours that go into baseball and softball fields compared to what goes into the multi-purpose field,” Olsen said. “This disparity should not continue. You should not rubber stamp this ongoing policy. You should direct parks and recreation to do $2 to $3 an hour, matching what they do for the other programs for these two organizations.”