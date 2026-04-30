Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive celebrates 11 years  

The St. Johns River Water Management District is marking 11 years since the opening of the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, a public route through the North Shore restoration area that now draws more than 200,000 visitors annually, according to the agency.

District staff and volunteers with the Orange Audubon Society are scheduled to be stationed along the route on Sunday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist visitors with wildlife identification and answer questions about the property.

Running through wetlands, levees and canals on the northern edge of Lake Apopka, the 11-mile, one-way drive provides opportunities for visitors to observe native wildlife.

“This property tells a powerful restoration story,” Ben Gugliotti, land manager, said in a press release. “It’s rewarding to share that experience with so many visitors each year. We’re especially grateful for the volunteers with Orange Audubon, whose ambassador program plays an important role in connecting visitors to this landscape.”

The drive is part of the district’s roughly 20,000-acre North Shore restoration area, which was acquired beginning in 1996 following direction from the Florida Legislature to convert former agricultural land into wetlands aimed at improving water quality and habitat conditions.

More than 370 bird species have been recorded in the area, along with other wildlife including alligators, otters and turtles. The property also includes access to the nearly 20-mile Lake Apopka Loop Trail for hiking and bicycling.

“The restoration of the Lake Apopka North Shore reflects years of innovation, dedication and hard work,” said Jim Peterson, the District’s Strategic Planning Basin Coordinator for the Ocklawaha River Basin. “The property was acquired to support the restoration of the state’s fourth-largest lake and now the wildlife enjoy the habitat and the public enjoy the wildlife viewing and recreation opportunities.”

Located at 2850 Lust Road in Apopka, the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive is open to vehicles from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays.