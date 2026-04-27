Florida DOH issues health alert for Northwest Recreation Complex blue-green algae

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) has issued a health alert regarding the Northwest Recreation Complex pond in Apopka, warning visitors about the blue-green algae toxins in the pond’s east shore.

“If ingested, water contaminated with toxic cyanobacteria can cause nausea, vomiting and, in severe cases, acute liver failure,” said the Protecting Florida Together website. “Avoid swimming in or drinking water from these waters while blue-green algal blooms are present.”

According to a Monday press release, the samples were taken on Wednesday, April 22.

“Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments,” the release said. “A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors. Blue-green algae blooms can also appear as scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water in various colors.”

DOH-Orange encourages Northwest Recreation Complex guests to avoid eating shellfish from, cleaning dishes with, or bringing pets into the water. In order to eat “healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms,” DOH-Orange recommends rinsing fillets, dispensing of the innards, and cooking thoroughly.

For the most up-to-date information on the pond’s water quality, visit the Protecting Florida Together website at protectingfloridatogether.gov and subscribe for notifications.