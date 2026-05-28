City moves toward default on Station Street development deal 

The City Commission is set to consider a notice of default tied to the Station Street development agreement and a nearly $200,000 state-funded stormwater planning initiative during its June 3 meeting.

The Station Street development is the only business item listed on the agenda and will be presented by Interim City Administrator Radley Williams.

According to the staff report, the Station Street Development Agreement was approved in March 2024 between the city, the Community Redevelopment Agency and Standard Investments and Holdings LLC. The agreement allows for the development of up to 60 affordable multifamily housing units on the property in exchange for the developer building a city-owned public plaza.

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City officials state the agreement required the developer to submit completed design specifications for the public plaza and Downtown Apopka Trail extensions by July 15, 2024.

The staff report states the city has not received any submittals tied to those requirements and seeks to issue a notice of default. Under the agreement, the developer would have 30 days to resolve the issues before the city could move toward termination of the agreement.

Station Street has been tied to the city’s broader downtown redevelopment efforts and long-term vision for economic growth and investment near the downtown corridor. Over the years, city leaders have discussed redevelopment projects in and around the area as part of broader efforts to encourage mixed-use development, improve connectivity and support continued revitalization near downtown Apopka.

Stormwater plan

Commissioners will also consider authorizing Finance Director Blanche Sherman to execute a $195,000 agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for the city’s Comprehensive Stormwater Adaptation Plan project.

The staff report says the city would develop a comprehensive adaptation plan focused on climate-related risks, infrastructure deficiencies and vulnerabilities, focusing especially on stormwater infrastructure. The plan will identify adaptation needs, recommend strategies, prioritize projects and help guide future capital planning and resilience investments.

The proposed grant period would run from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2028, and would not require a local funding match from the city.

The agenda packet also notes that the city recently received a Federal Emergency Management Agency award notification connected to a separate $400,000 stormwater master plan project, including a $300,000 federal share and a $100,000 local share.

Additional items

Under the consent agenda, commissioners are also expected to consider authorizing Police Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry to accept and execute agreements and contracts with several agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Florida Telecommunications Accreditation Commission and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. The agenda states the agreements would be executed “in accordance with the assigned terms.”

Commissioners are also scheduled to hear the first reading of an ordinance revising portions of the city’s Property Maintenance Code. Ordinance No. 3162 would amend portions of Chapter 18, Article V, of the city code related to property maintenance and would revise the fee schedule for violations. The item is scheduled to be presented by Code Enforcement Director Jason Woertman.

Other items on the agenda include a proposed commercial annexation near Kelly Park Road and a resolution amending the city’s fiscal year 2025-26 budget.

According to the agenda packet, the applicant, identified as engineer Luke Classon, intends to develop the property for commercial use consistent with the city’s Kelly Park Interchange Form-Based Code (KPI-FBC) district. City staff described the annexation as strategically important because of the parcel’s location along Kelly Park Road, which the city has planned as a “coordinated growth activity center” since adopting the KPI-FBC in 2017.

The Apopka City Commission meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 3 in the Council Chambers of Apopka City Hall, 120 E. Main St. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.