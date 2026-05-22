City accepting applications for Apopka Youth Commission 

The Apopka Youth Commission is now accepting applications for the 2026-2027 term, giving local high school students an opportunity to learn firsthand how city government operates while participating in community service projects throughout the year.

According to a recent announcement from the city of Apopka, applications opened on Monday and will remain available through 5 p.m. on July 31.

The program is open to students entering 11th or 12th grade during the upcoming school year. Eligible applicants must either live in Apopka or attend school in the Apopka area and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. Public, private and homeschool students are all eligible to apply.

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City officials said the program is designed to give students direct exposure to local government while encouraging civic involvement and leadership development.

“The Youth Commission is an incredible opportunity for students to get a real glimpse of how local government works and, in turn, be involved in giving back to the community through the many projects we carry out throughout the year,” Youth Commission Liaison Marlon Diaz said in the release.

The Youth Commission serves as a bridge between students and city leaders, allowing members to engage with municipal issues and participate in projects intended to benefit the community. Promotional materials for the program describe the experience with the words “Serve,” “Engage” and “Grow.”

Applicants will be notified of selections during the first week of August, according to the city.

Students interested in applying can submit applications online through the city’s website at Apopka Youth Commission application page.

The city’s recruitment flyer also states that applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, gender, national origin or disability.

For additional information about the program or application process, students and parents may contact Diaz at 407-703-1671 or by email at ayc@apopka.net.