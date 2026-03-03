Apopka, Wekiva announce top 10 students of 2026 class

Marshall Tempest
Apopka High School and Wekiva High School recently unveiled their top 10 students in the respective classes of 2026.
“Apopka High School is proud to announce our class of 2026 top ten academic students!” Principal Lyle Heinz said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “The students and parents should be very proud of this accomplishment.”
Apopka’s list includes the following 10 seniors:
- Amari Harris
- Daylen Hilliman
- Ariana Mahavir
- Sophia Powell
- Heather Rice
- Brett Sellers
- Sylvia Sharpe
- Andrea Sifontes Perdomo
- Makayla Smith
- Anna Williams
“The hard work and dedication of taking the highest level of rigor and being successful is a characteristic all these students share,” Heinz said. “These are the future leaders, and we look forward to following all their accomplishments in the future.”
Wekiva High School Principal Anthony Russell shared similar praise for Wekiva’s top 10 students.
“From remarkable GPAs ranging from 5.125 to an astounding 5.403, these students have challenged themselves with rigor, balance, and purpose,” Russell said in a statement to the Chief. “They have demonstrated that success is not simply about achievement, but about resilience, rising to meet every challenge with focus and integrity.”
The following students comprise Wekiva’s top 10 seniors:
- Amina Ali
- Kayla Ally
- Andy Do
- Diego German Quen
- Valeria Gonzalez
- Daniel Idowu
- Briana Louis
- Jimmy Nguyen
- AJ Renzi
- Paulina Rodriguez
“Behind these historic numbers are countless late nights and a relentless drive to redefine the standard of excellence,” Russell said. “Yet, they are more than just scholars; they are the innovators, leaders, and change-makers who have navigated a landscape of academic rigor with incredible grace. As they prepare to step beyond the halls of Wekiva, they carry with them more than just accolades; they carry the spirit of Mustangs who lead by example.”
Apopka’s seniors will graduate at 8:30 a.m. May 22 at the Kia Center, while Wekiva’s graduation is set for 8:30 a.m. May 27 at the Addition Financial Arena on the campus of the University of central Florida.