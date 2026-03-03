Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Service & Parts Will be Closed January 1st
It's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PMIt's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PM

X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

Apopka, Wekiva announce top 10 students of 2026 class

Sarah Merly

March 3, 2026 | 1:41 pm
Set as preferred Google News Source
Wekiva High School students line up at the 2025 graduation.
Wekiva High School students line up at the 2025 graduation.

Marshall Tempest

Key Points

  • Apopka High School announced its top 10 academic students for the 2026 class with Principal Lyle Heinz praising their hard work.
  • Wekiva High School revealed its top 10 seniors boasting GPAs between 5.125 and 5.403, highlighting their resilience and integrity.
  • Apopka's graduation is scheduled for May 22 at the Kia Center, and Wekiva's graduation will be on May 27 at the Addition Financial Arena at UCF.

Apopka High School and Wekiva High School recently unveiled their top 10 students in the respective classes of 2026. 

“Apopka High School is proud to announce our class of 2026 top ten academic students!” Principal Lyle Heinz said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “The students and parents should be very proud of this accomplishment.” 

Apopka’s list includes the following 10 seniors: 

Amari Harris
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Amari Harris
Daylen Hilliman
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Daylen Hilliman
Ariana Mahavir
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Ariana Mahavir
Sophia Powell
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Sophia Powell
Heather Rice
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Heather Rice
Brett Sellers
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Brett Sellers
Sylvia Sharpe
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Sylvia Sharpe
Andrea Sifontes Perdomo
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Andrea Sifontes Perdomo
Makayla Smith
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Makayla Smith
Anna Williams
Anna Williams
  • Amari Harris 
  • Daylen Hilliman 
  • Ariana Mahavir 
  • Sophia Powell 
  • Heather Rice 
  • Brett Sellers 
  • Sylvia Sharpe 
  • Andrea Sifontes Perdomo 
  • Makayla Smith 
  • Anna Williams 

“The hard work and dedication of taking the highest level of rigor and being successful is a characteristic all these students share,” Heinz said. “These are the future leaders, and we look forward to following all their accomplishments in the future.” 

Wekiva High School Principal Anthony Russell shared similar praise for Wekiva’s top 10 students. 

“From remarkable GPAs ranging from 5.125 to an astounding 5.403, these students have challenged themselves with rigor, balance, and purpose,” Russell said in a statement to the Chief. “They have demonstrated that success is not simply about achievement, but about resilience, rising to meet every challenge with focus and integrity.” 

The following students comprise Wekiva’s top 10 seniors: 

Amina Ali
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Amina Ali
Kayla Ally
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Kayla Ally
Andy Do
Andy Do
Diego German Quen
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Diego German Quen
Valeria Gonzalez
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Valeria Gonzalez
Daniel Idowu
Daniel Idowu
Briana Louis
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Briana Louis
Jimmy Nguyen
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Jimmy Nguyen
AJ Renzi
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools AJ Renzi
Paulina Rodriguez
Courtesy of Orange County Public Schools Paulina Rodriguez
  • Amina Ali 
  • Kayla Ally 
  • Andy Do 
  • Diego German Quen 
  • Valeria Gonzalez 
  • Daniel Idowu 
  • Briana Louis 
  • Jimmy Nguyen 
  • AJ Renzi 
  • Paulina Rodriguez 

“Behind these historic numbers are countless late nights and a relentless drive to redefine the standard of excellence,” Russell said. “Yet, they are more than just scholars; they are the innovators, leaders, and change-makers who have navigated a landscape of academic rigor with incredible grace. As they prepare to step beyond the halls of Wekiva, they carry with them more than just accolades; they carry the spirit of Mustangs who lead by example.” 

Apopka’s seniors will graduate at 8:30 a.m. May 22 at the Kia Center, while Wekiva’s graduation is set for 8:30 a.m. May 27 at the Addition Financial Arena on the campus of the University of central Florida.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Suggested Articles

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments