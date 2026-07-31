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Chief opens nominations for Best of Apopka 2026

Sarah Merly

July 31, 2026 | 11:55 am
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Flooring Master of Apopka sales and operations manager Samuel Bencomo (right) holds his 2025 Best of Apopka certificate alongside sales and interior design team member Elsybel Aponte (left), who holds the 2025 Best of Apopka special section.
Flooring Master of Apopka sales and operations manager Samuel Bencomo (right) holds his 2025 Best of Apopka certificate alongside sales and interior design team member Elsybel Aponte (left), who holds the 2025 Best of Apopka special section.

File photo

Key Points

  • The Apopka Chief opened nominations for the 2026 Best of Apopka Reader’s Choice Awards, with submissions accepted through Aug. 23.
  • Voting for the 2026 contest starts Aug. 31 and ends Sept. 28, following a nomination validation process introduced after receiving over 8,000 ballots in 2025.
  • Winners will be announced in a special newspaper section on Nov. 6 and at the Dec. 1 Apopka Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala.

After successfully relaunching the Best of Apopka Reader’s Choice Awards in 2025, The Apopka Chief opened nominations for its 2026 contest Friday.  

Raymond McLeod holds McLeod Law Firm's 2025 Best of Apopka certificate.
File photo Raymond McLeod holds McLeod Law Firm’s 2025 Best of Apopka certificate.

“We are excited to bring back this Apopka tradition again in 2026,” said J.C. Derrick, the Chief’s publisher. “This annual contest provides a great opportunity for readers to engage with the Chief and let their voices be heard while also recognizing local businesses and organizations who are contributing to the strong fabric of our community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”  

Locals may submit nominations at www.theapopkachief.com/best-of-apopka from now through Sunday, Aug. 23. Afterward, the link will convert to a voting page beginning Monday, Aug. 31, with the voting period ending Monday, Sept. 28. 

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Each year, Best of Apopka invites readers and community members of all ages to recognize the achievements of the city’s local businesses, individuals, and organizations. This year’s contest will work similarly to last year’s, but with one key change, according to Gigi Cohen, digital solutions manager for the Chief’s parent company, MARC Media.  

“In 2025 voting and nominations were both happening in real time,” Cohen said. “With over 8,000 ballots being cast in 2025 and enormous interest from our readers and business community, we decided that it would be a better experience for all if the nominations could be entered during an initial time frame and checked by our team for validity BEFORE anyone could place their first vote.” 

Under its prior ownership, the Chief successfully ran a strong Best of Apopka contest each year until the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted operations. After a four-year hiatus, the contest returned last year, culminating in the publication of a Best of Apopka special section last October. 

Husband and wife Jay Kleinrichert (right) and Ella Duke (left) hold the 2025 Best of Apopka certificate for Propagate Social House. Propagate won first place in the coffee houses and breakfast categories, second place in the veggie forward category, and third place in the sandwich/wrap category.
File photo Husband and wife Jay Kleinrichert (right) and Ella Duke (left) hold the 2025 Best of Apopka certificate for Propagate Social House. Propagate won first place in the coffee houses and breakfast categories, second place in the veggie forward category, and third place in the sandwich/wrap category.

The Apopka Chief will announce the majority of this year’s Best of Apopka winners in a special section of the Nov. 6 edition of the newspaper. Winners in the following categories will be announced at the Dec. 1 Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce 113th Anniversary Celebration & Awards Gala: 

  • Apopka Chamber Businessman of the Year 
  • Apopka Chamber Businesswoman of the Year 
  • Chamber Member of the Year 
  • Community Champion 
  • Community Focused Restaurant 
  • Legacy Award 
  • Rookie of the Year 

“The Best of Apopka celebrates the businesses, organizations, and individuals who make our community a great place to live, work, and do business,” said Gerald Rooks, chairman of the board for the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage everyone to participate by submitting nominations and recognizing those who make a positive impact.” 

During the nominations period, community members can nominate any business that serves Apopka. They do not have to have a physical location within the city limits, although most will. 

For more information, call The Apopka Chief at 407-886-2777. 

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C., where she served as the layout editor for her school newspaper. In her spare time, Sarah loves serving her local church, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

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