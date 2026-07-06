Commissioners to review preliminary FY2026-27 budget, proposed tax increase 

The City Commission will consider a proposed 1-mill property tax increase at its Wednesday workshop, which city staff said is needed to help fund major capital projects, employee compensation increases and other priorities in the city’s preliminary $283.7 million fiscal year 2026-27 budget.

The budget workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, in the commission chambers at Apopka City Hall. Finance Director Blanche Sherman will present the preliminary budget after department directors, the interim city administrator, the mayor and finance staff completed weeks of internal budget reviews and revisions.

The proposal would increase the city’s millage rate from 4.4376 mills to 5.4376 mills, generating an estimated $9.08 million in additional General Fund revenue, according to the budget presentation prepared for the City Commission’s budget workshop.

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Among the largest proposed expenditures are $40 million to replace Fire Station No. 1, $10 million for a seventh fire station and $15 million for the reconstruction and widening of Golden Gem Road, the latter contingent upon grant funding. The preliminary utility budget includes $10 million to replace the membrane at the Golden Gem reclaimed-water storage pond and $4 million for improvements to a 30-inch water main extending from Rodgers Road to Ponkan Road.

Additional fire-related requests include $350,000 to renovate an existing fire station, $950,000 for staircase fabrication at the fire training center and $240,000 for gas-fired training props.

Other proposed capital projects include new restrooms and additional improvements at the Northwest Recreation Complex, a mobile command center for the Police Department and the second phase of the city’s enterprise resource planning software system. The proposal also includes funding for new personnel and employee compensation adjustments.

The presentation outlines significant changes in projected revenues. While property tax revenue is expected to increase because of higher taxable values and a proposed millage increase, the city anticipates declines in building permit revenue, plan analysis fees and interest earnings. Utility impact fee revenue is also projected to decrease as growth slows compared with recent years.

Wednesday’s workshop is for discussion only. The proposed budget will continue through the city’s annual budget process before the commission considers formal adoption later this year.