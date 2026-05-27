Apopka Woman’s Club announces Woman of the Year

The GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club recently announced Lorena Potter as the club’s newest Woman of the Year.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the ‘Woman of the Year’ award from the Apopka Woman’s Club,” Potter said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “I am also incredibly thankful to the many incredible women in the club who have mentored me, encouraged me, and inspired me. This award is bestowed upon a club member who has shown dedication, leadership, and a positive impact on their community through their volunteer service — these are all values that have been nurtured in me by my fellow club members.”

At the last meeting of each club year, the Apopka Woman’s Club donates checks to various area causes before selecting a member to honor with the Woman of the Year distinction. This year, which ran from September 2025 to May 2026, saw Potter serve on every club committee, attend district and state meetings, and advise the club treasurer, among other duties. Potter is also the chair of the Nonprofit Grant Program Selection Committee, an Apopka Museum trustee, and the chair of the Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka’s annual Christmas parade.

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Four previous honorees — Bobbie Dougherty, Geri Unrue, Trudy Weiss and Bev Winesburgh — declared Potter the winner through a skit and program at the club’s May 19 meeting. Winesburgh presented Potter an etched crystal vase to commemorate the occasion.

“She is awarded the Woman of the Year distinction for outstanding contributions of talent, time, leadership, and overall impact on club activities, the community and successful honors she brings our club in the district and state woman’s club programs,” Winesburgh noted in a club press release and at the ceremony.

The Apopka Woman’s Club will resume meetings in September. Membership is by invitation only, with every member participating in the annual Apopka Art & Foliage Festival. The festival’s proceeds fund scholarships and community programs.

“I joined the Apopka Woman’s Club because of the club’s commitment to community improvement, leadership development, and volunteerism,” Potter said. “I have been a proud member since 2019 and look forward to many more years of fulfilling the club mission: to bring together women to use their talents and abilities to benefit themselves and the community.”