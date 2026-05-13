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Apopka Woman’s Club awards 5 scholarships to area students

Sarah Merly

May 13, 2026 | 5:06 pm
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From left to right: GFWC Apopka Woman's Club president Diane Harrison, scholarship chair Saudi Ellis, Edith Tavera, Ariana Serami Obregon, Gabrielle Robinson, Kendall Walker and Elizabeth Marshall
From left to right: GFWC Apopka Woman's Club president Diane Harrison, scholarship chair Saudi Ellis, Edith Tavera, Ariana Serami Obregon, Gabrielle Robinson, Kendall Walker and Elizabeth Marshall

Courtesy of Saudi Ellis

Key Points

  • The Apopka Woman’s Club awarded five scholarships of $1,500 each to local students, including three Apopka High seniors.
  • The club bases scholarship awards on grades, community service, extracurricular activities, and school involvement.
  • Scholarship applications open every January for female students in Apopka.

The GWFC Apopka Woman’s Club recently awarded five area students $1,500 scholarships at its monthly meeting, honoring three recipients again at Apopka High School on May 4. 

“What I saw in each one is it’s not just their grades — it’s their community service that they put in,” said club president Diane Harrison in a phone interview. “It’s the extracurricular activities that they participate in. It’s their involvement in the school and involvement in the community.”

The scholarship recipients included three Apopka High School seniors — Kendall Walker, Elizabeth Marshall and Ariana Serami Obregon — Orangewood Christian Academy senior Gabrielle Robinson and Hope CommUnity Center employee Edith Tavera, who is continuing her education as an adult. 

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The Apopka Woman’s Club has been presenting scholarships since the 1960s using proceeds from the Apopka Art & Foliage Festival, which the club organizes every year. One former scholarship recipient has since become a member of the club. 

“She became a principal — she’s retired now,” Harrison said. “We hope that they come back and be a member of our Woman’s Club.” 

Scholarship applications open every January for female high school seniors and adult women continuing their education who live in Apopka zip codes 32703, 32704, and 32712, according to a club press release.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

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