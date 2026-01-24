Council approves $32K in grants for nonprofits 

The Apopka City Council unanimously approved a second round of nonprofit grants for fiscal year 2026, awarding $32,000 to seven local organizations that serve youth, seniors and at-risk residents.

The funding recommendations came from the city’s Nonprofit Grant Program Selection Committee, which met Jan. 8 to score applications submitted during the first FY26 grant window. Seven groups applied in the window that opened Oct. 1 and closed Oct. 31.

Interim City Administrator Radley Williams told the City Council at its Jan. 21 meeting that the program was created to support school organizations, booster clubs and nonprofits focused on youth at risk, individuals in need and senior initiatives in the Apopka community. The committee recommended awards for all seven applicants.

The approved grants include:



Apopka Innovation and Technology Academy, $5,000 with a 100% match

Apopka Woman’s Club, $5,000 with a 100% match

Inspiration and Change Inc., $5,000 with a 100% match

Main Mission Foundation Inc., $5,000 with a 100% match

Meeting at the Well Inc., $5,000 with a 100% match

Open Heart Farm, $2,000 with a 75% match

Salt Outreach Inc., $5,000 with a 50% match

With $100,000 budgeted for the program in FY26, the $32,000 allocation leaves sufficient funds for a second grant application window, which is expected to open in April.

In addition to the awards, the selection committee proposed improvements to streamline the process and broaden participation. Committee Chair Lorena Potter said the group has been refining the program as it grows and recently added short presentations by applicants during the scoring meeting.

“Six of the seven groups did a five-minute presentation, and that was very helpful,” she said, noting it put “a face to the organization” and allowed the committee to ask questions beyond what was on paper.

Potter said she recused herself from voting on the second round of applicants, since they included the Apopka Woman’s Club, of which she is a member.

The committee also recommended that city staff conduct a technical review of applications before they reach the committee, checking for required documents and completeness. Potter said that would prevent delays caused by missing or incorrect paperwork, such as submitting an insurance proposal instead of a certificate of insurance.

Another key recommendation was a pre-application workshop for nonprofits, particularly newer or smaller groups unfamiliar with grant terminology and requirements. Potter said some applicants struggled with items like financial disclosure statements because they did not know what was being requested.

“We think a workshop would be really beneficial for the applicants and also just to get the word out there,” she said. “The city is providing this opportunity, but we’re not getting the doors broken down by applicants.”

Mayor Bryan Nelson encouraged local media and the city to highlight the work of each funded organization to raise awareness and potentially attract volunteers and donors.

Williams said the grants process will transition to the city’s finance department grants team for the next cycle.