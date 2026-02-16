Apopka survives regional playoff battle in Lake Brantley

The fifth-seeded Apopka Blue Darters walked into a hostile gym and walked out with a hard-earned win over fourth-seeded Lake Brantley, advancing to the regional semifinals.

The message from Apopka coach Scott Williams summed up the night as the Blue Darter boys leaned on defense, discipline, and trust in each other to defeat Lake Brantley (15-13), 52-45, in the Class 7A-Region 1 Quarterfinals on Saturday.

“It’s not about rising to the occasion; it’s about falling to the level of preparation,” Williams said.

From the opening possession, Apopka (16-11) set the tone defensively.

Vinnie Cammarano Jacques Evariste finishes strong inside the paint in the first half against Lake Brantley

Lake Brantley started with the ball, but Apopka jumped into a tight zone and forced a turnover. Senior Zee Davis converted a baseline jumper for the first basket of the game, and moments later, senior Noah Ferrer tipped in a second-chance bucket after another defensive stop.

The Patriots answered with a 3-pointer and then took the lead on a transition layup following a steal.

The opening quarter became a grind. Ferrer drilled a deep 3-pointer midway through the period and sophomore Jacques Evariste added a free throw and a layup late in the quarter after more forced turnovers.

Both teams struggled to find clean looks and Apopka closed the first quarter with a slim 10-6 lead.

Vinnie Cammarano Jarquavion McClain attempts to put back the missed offensive shot

Defense remained the story in the second quarter. Lake Brantley’s Isaiah Brown created space for a spinning baseline fadeaway early, but Apopka responded. Davis attacked the lane for a layup, then Rafi Betancourt buried a 3-pointer off a steal to stretch the lead.

Apopka’s ball movement paid off again when the Blue Darters swung the ball around the perimeter and found senior Xavier Bell with space for 3-pointer, pushing the lead to 19-8 with two minutes left in the half.

The Lake Brantley crowd came alive after the Patriots answered with back-to-back treys and a free throw to trim the margin, but Davis stopped the run with a pull-up jumper and finished through contact in transition, completing a three-point play.

The Patriots scored at the line just before halftime, but Apopka headed into the break ahead 24-17.

Apopka carried its defensive energy into the third quarter. After a missed shot, senior Jarquavion McClain grabbed the rebound and finished inside. Moments later, senior Rafael Betancourt fired a cross-court pass to Ferrer in the corner for a 3-pointer that made it 29-17.

Vinnie Cammarano Zee Davis gets berated by the Lake Brantley student section during a late inbounds

Lake Brantley stayed alive with free throws and a transition bucket following a steal, but neither team found rhythm as the quarter turned into a scramble of deflections and dives for loose balls.

With under two minutes left in the quarter, the Patriots connected on a contested corner 3-point shot, but Betancourt answered from deep on the left wing. Davis cleaned up a missed shot at the buzzer and Apopka entered the fourth quarter leading 34-25.

The Patriots opened the final period with a miss and Davis made them pay with another 3-pointer. Lake Brantley countered with a baseline jumper and two free throws, but Betancourt responded again from beyond the arc to keep Apopka in control.

Vinnie Cammarano Zee Davis drills the late 3 pointer over a Patriot

Momentum swung sharply midway through the quarter. A controversial offensive foul call ignited the crowd and Lake Brantley capitalized with a trey to cut the deficit to 42-36 with three minutes remaining.

Davis attacked the lane and finished strong with a basket and foul, converting the free throw to quiet the crowd and pushing the lead back to nine.

The Patriots refused to fold as they hit two free throws and scored inside to climb within 46-40.

Zee Davis quiets the crowd and points to them with 3

After a series of turnovers, McClain delivered the defining moment of the night — a steal followed by a thunderous dunk over a defender that sent the Apopka bench and fans into a frenzy.

Davis followed with a free throw after another stop and, despite a late Lake Brantley 3-pointer, Apopka controlled the clock. Davis hit two free throws with under a minute left and Ferrer added one more from the line to seal the win. A final turnover by the Patriots allowed Apopka to dribble out the clock.

Davis led all scorers with 21 points and five rebounds, delivering in every critical moment down the stretch. Betancourt added 10 points, including three 3-pointers — one of them a momentum-stopper in the fourth quarter.

Williams credited preparation and defense for the win.

“We had a good week of preparation and were just really, really good defensively,” Williams said. “Our rebounding was amazing. We knew that was a priority because they had 26 offensive rebounds in the district final. We just shot and played with confidence and trusted each other.”

The victory reflected the identity Apopka has built all season.

Noah Ferrer contests the shot by Lake Brantley in the second half

“This is the only team that reaches down and plays harder than anyone, regardless of anything,” Williams said. “Next play. We’ll give them off Monday, then we’ve got four great days of preparation to get ready for Saturday.”

With the win, Apopka advanced to the regional semifinals for a rematch with first-seed Winter Park (21-7), who beat them by just two late points, 42-40, earlier in the season. The game is at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Winter Park High School.