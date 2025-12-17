Apopka boys take down division leader Lake Brantley

Apopka (7-4) handed Lake Brantley its first road loss of the season Tuesday night, using defensive pressure and steady execution late to secure a 50-42 win over the division-leading Patriots (9-2).

“It was a really hard-fought basketball game,” Apopka coach Scott Williams said. “They’re hard to prepare for and play against. There were times we were really good. We had stretches where our shot selection wasn’t the best and stretches where it was great, but through all of that I thought we were super competitive defensively and just battled.”

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Scott Williams calls for smart decision making late in the game

Apopka struck first in the opening quarter behind sophomore Jacques Evariste, who scored on a putback to open the night. After a Lake Brantley 3, Noah Ferrer answered with a contested corner triple, and Rafi Betancourt followed with a steal and layup that forced an early Patriots timeout with the Blue Darters up 7-3.

Lake Brantley responded with back-to-back 3s and capitalized on turnovers to regain control. Betancourt was fouled on a 3 at the buzzer and hit one free throw, but Apopka trailed 15-10 after one.

The defensive intensity carried into the second quarter. Ferrer stole the opening inbounds pass and scored, then added another contested corner 3 moments later. Both teams struggled to find consistent offense against packed defenses, trading turnovers and empty trips as Lake Brantley’s 2-1-2 zone slowed Apopka’s rhythm.

With time expiring before halftime, Ferrer found Evariste at the top of the key, and the sophomore drilled a buzzer-beating 3 to cut the deficit to one, 19-18, heading into the break.

Vinnie Cammarano Jarquavion McClain rises for an easy layup

Apopka came out of halftime with its best stretch of the night. Crisp ball movement led to an inside finish by Evariste, and Ferrer converted off his own steal as the Blue Darters regained the lead. Defensive pressure forced scrambles and rushed shots, and a Ferrer pull-up 3 following another steal pushed Apopka ahead 27-19, forcing Lake Brantley to a timeout as the building erupted.

After a bucket fresh out of the timeout, the Patriots steadied themselves at the free-throw line as fouls piled up on both sides, closing the gap late in the third. A rebound and score off a missed free throw gave Lake Brantley a 37-36 edge heading into the fourth.

The final quarter was decided by execution and composure. Trent Jean found Alex Congdon in the corner for a 3 early in the frame. After Lake Brantley tied it, Apopka responded with a strong finish from McClain and a floater from Jean.

As the clock wound down, Apopka’s defense forced bad shots, and missed free throws allowed the Blue Darters to manage possessions. McClain came up with a crucial steal and hit Ferrer streaking up the floor for a layup, restoring a two-possession cushion. Ferrer iced the game at the line, hitting four free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the eight-point win.

Vinnie Cammarano Noah Ferrer locked in on defense

Ferrer led all scorers with 19 points to go along with three assists and three steals. Evariste impressed as a starter, finishing with nine points, five rebounds and a steal. Congdon provided a spark off the bench, knocking down two timely 3s, grabbing three rebounds and recording a block.

Williams credited his team’s mentality late against a strong opponent and emphasized that the win only matters if it carries into preparation.

“What matters more is how we practice tomorrow, every night is its own animal.” Williams said. “We were tough and hard minded tonight. We will have to be the same Thursday in an arch-rival road game. There’ll be a ton of juice. It’s very intense, and we’ll have to be at our best, because they’re very, very good.”

Apopka heads into Mustang territory to battle against cross-town rival Wekiva (8-3), at 6 p.m. on Thursday.