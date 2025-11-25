Apopka falls on final shot against Winter Park

The 3-point shot kept Apopka in the game all night, but a late basket with 2.1 seconds left lifted Winter Park (2-0) to a 42-40 win, spoiling a tense home opener Friday.

“We knew you don’t play Winter Park and not have to be in a battle,” head coach Scott Williams said. “We met the physical, mental and emotional challenge — they just made one more play.”

Apopka (1-1) opened the game firing from deep. Noah Ferrer set the tone with a 3 on the opening possession, and the Blue Darters followed with three more triples in the first quarter – one each from Trent Jean, Ferrer again and Alex Cogdon off the bench – to take a 12-10 lead after eight minutes.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Scott Williams in the pregame huddle

The long-range theme continued early in the second as Jaden Andino buried another, but the momentum quickly flipped. Winter Park rattled off a 9-0 run, all from behind the arc, with two from their shooter, Will Ryan.

Apopka called timeout down 19-15, and out of the break, senior guard Jarquavion McClain muscled in his first bucket. Xavier Bell added a 3 to keep Apopka within reach, but a buzzer-beating layup from Remington Ferrer sent Winter Park to halftime up 24-23.

Winter Park opened the third quarter with another quick burst: a 3 and a driving finish from Jagger Miller to force an early timeout. Bell responded out of the break with his second 3 of the night, then Zee Davis hit two technical free throws and later drilled a 3 to tie it at 31 with a minute left in the period.

Fuller Evans answered with a 3 for Winter Park, but a technical foul on the Wildcats’ bench sent Ferrer to the line for two free throws, trimming the deficit. Apopka trailed 34-33 heading into the fourth.

The Wildcats scored first in the final quarter, but Ferrer found Davis on the wing for a game-tying 3. Moments later, a travel call on Winter Park sparked another outburst from the Wildcats’ sideline, resulting in their third technical. Ferrer made one of two free throws to give Apopka a brief 37-36 lead.

Vinnie Cammarano Jarquavion McClain with physical defense

After a Winter Park free throw tied it and a Miller 3 swung the game back, Ferrer delivered one of the biggest shots of the night, a deep catch-and-shoot 3 off a quick series of passes with Rafi Betancourt to even it at 40-40 with 2:30 left.

Defense carried the final stretch. Ferrer came up with a clutch block in the lane, and with 40 seconds remaining, Apopka extended into a full-court press, nearly forcing a turnover. But Winter Park advanced the ball on a timeout and held for the last shot. Ryan drove hard and finished at the rim with 2.1 seconds left for the decisive bucket.

The Blue Darters played most of the second half without point guard Trent Jean, who fouled out after early foul trouble. His absence loomed large, Williams said.

Out of Apopka’s 12 field goals, 11 came from beyond the arc. Ferrer led with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. Davis added eight points, six rebounds, a block and a steal.

For Apopka’s younger players, Williams said, the early-season test was valuable.

“This is not for the faint,” he said. “Now they know what it really takes to handle those moments.”

Apopka looks to get back on track against South Lake (0-3), 4 p.m. Wednesday at home.