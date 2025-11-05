Apopka soccer season underway

The Apopka soccer program begins a new chapter this winter, with both the boys and girls teams entering the season eager to prove themselves and build on last year’s growth.

For the boys, a new head coach and a veteran roster headline what could be one of the program’s most balanced groups in recent years. On the girls side, a deeper returning core gives them a chance to take another step forward in Class 7A District 5 play.

Boys Soccer

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters celebrate David Campana’s game tying goal

Thirteen seniors return for Apopka, giving first-year head coach Billy Willier a strong foundation as he transitions from coaching the junior varsity team to leading the varsity program.

The Blue Darters finished last season 7-11-2, earning a district tournament win over Lake Brantley before falling to top-seeded Ocoee. For Willier, the focus this season is on sharpening what’s already there.

“We’re going to build off of the heart of the team,” Willier said. “They’ve always worked hard. Now it’s just about building their technical skills, and we’re getting there steadily. The boys are working hard in session.”

Willier highlighted junior midfielder Adrian Veloquio as a key player to watch this year, and he expects senior goalkeeper Tanner Stewart to anchor the back end. He also pointed to sophomore center backs Samuel Cribbs and Cohben Townsend as two younger players ready to step into larger roles.

Vinnie Cammarano Adrian Veloquio goal called off after offsides call

The Blue Darters opened their season Monday night at home against defending Class 7A District 5 champion Windermere, who entered the year coming off an 11-4-4 campaign. After going down 2-0 early, senior striker David Campana converted a penalty kick to cut the deficit before halftime.

Stewart made several key saves to keep Apopka within striking distance, and Willier used halftime to ignite his group. From the opposite side of the field in the Apopka huddle, you could hear the frustration from the Windermere coach. Coach Willier pointed that out as motivation to his team.

“We are viewed as nothing more than a little brother, a stepping stool to them,” he said. “We have more heart, one goal and we take this. Forty minutes to play aggressive, make them beat you, don’t give it to them.”

The Blue Darters responded with great defense and better possessions. After a huge foul in the Windermere box, another Campana penalty kick blasted into the top-left corner to tie the game with just under 14 minutes left. The back line held firm, allowing only two shots in the final 10 minutes as Apopka earned a hard-fought 2–2 draw against a quality opponent.

Vinnie Cammarano David Campana ties the game on the Penalty Kick

Apopka (0-0-1) now heads into a demanding opening stretch with three matches in four days. The team will visit Bishop Moore on Wednesday before returning home to face Jones on Thursday.

The team will compete in the Metro Tournament beginning Dec. 2, and close the 14 game regular season Jan. 9 with a rivalry clash against Wekiva.

Girls Soccer

For head coach Tino Sangster, now entering his second year at the helm, this season represents his first chance to fully mold the program he inherited last fall.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Tino and Lorelei Mojzisek high five

The Blue Darters finished last season 9-9-1, including an 8–0 district tournament win over Ocoee before being eliminated in the second round. They graduated seven seniors but return nine, including several players Sangster expects to lead both on and off the pitch.

“Success for us now is about going out and competing,” Sangster said. “We have a good group of girls. We just have to fight for it and let the football speak for itself. More wins, more shutouts, that’s our goal.”

Sangster also wants to prepare his upperclassmen for the next level.

“A lot of the girls are going off to college,” he said. “I’d like to help fine-tune some of those skills so that once they get into that space, they’re more comfortable on the ball. Helping them grow as players — that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Vinnie Cammarano Presley Perrone, Neveah Nguyen, and Addison Kramer form a wall to block the short free kick

Sangster expects seniors Nevaeh Nguyen, Addison Kramer, and Ava Croeze to be leaders all season, while other seniors Ariana Obregon, Sydney Chandler, and Robyn Pickard are expected to stand out. Freshman Lorelei Mojzisik has already earned varsity minutes and got the nod from her coach as a player primed to step up this year.

Apopka opened its preseason on Oct 28 against Lake Highland Prep in a tough 7–0 loss. Sangster said the purpose of the scrimmage was less about results and more about identifying where adjustments are needed.

“It’s about seeing where we are as a team,” he said. “Once we go back to practice, we can address some things as far as defensively, in the midfield, and what we need going forward.”

The Blue Darters open their regular season at Mount Dora on Wednesday, the first of six straight road games before returning home Dec. 5 against Windermere. Their first district matchup is Nov. 20 at West Orange, and they’ll play in the Metro Tournament on Dec. 3 against Olympia. The girls close their 15 game regular season Jan. 15 against Oviedo.