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Apopka sets tentative FY27 millage rate of 4.6761 mills after weeks of debate

Teresa Sargeant

July 30, 2026 | 8:48 pm
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The new Apopka City Commission poses with first responders at the April 28 oath of office ceremony. From left to right: Commissioner Yesenia Baron, Commissioner Nadia Anderson, Mayor Nick Nesta, Commissioner Sam Ruth, Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez, Fire Chief Wil Rivera-Sanchez and Police Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry.
The new Apopka City Commission poses with first responders at the April 28 oath of office ceremony. From left to right: Commissioner Yesenia Baron, Commissioner Nadia Anderson, Mayor Nick Nesta, Commissioner Sam Ruth, Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez, Fire Chief Wil Rivera-Sanchez and Police Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry.

Sarah Merly

Key Points

After two special meetings and weeks of debate, the Apopka City Commission on Thursday set a tentative fiscal year 2026-27 operating millage rate of 4.6761 mills, a 0.2385-mill increase over the city’s current rate of 4.4376 mills.

The rate, approved 4-1, is 10% above the rollback rate of 4.2510 mills. Commissioner Nadia Anderson cast the lone dissenting vote.

The commission previously postponed setting a tentative rate at a special meeting Monday after failing to reach agreement on a proposed increase.

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Before Thursday’s vote, commissioners again debated the city’s budget priorities, including infrastructure, staffing and transparency.

Mayor Nick Nesta and Commissioners Sam Ruth, Diane Velazquez and Yesenia Baron voted for the tentative rate. Ruth said commissioners could scrutinize departmental budgets and determine where reductions could be made before final budget adoption.

Anderson maintained her opposition, arguing she could not support an increase without first identifying spending reductions and determining how the additional revenue would be used. She questioned proposed administrative positions and called for more detailed information about infrastructure projects and other spending.

Residents offered differing views during public comment. Some supported an increase to address deferred infrastructure needs, while others called for deeper spending cuts or a smaller increase.

The commission also scheduled its tentative budget hearing for 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 at City Hall.

Author

  • Teresa Sargeant has been with The Apopka Chief for over 10 years.

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