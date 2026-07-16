DRC sends Carolina Textiles, Wolf Lake Ranch plans back for revisions 

The Development Review Committee did not recommend approval Wednesday for either development proposal on its agenda after city staff identified outstanding issues that must be addressed.

Carolina Textiles is seeking a special exception to allow overnight trailer parking and outdoor storage as a principal use at 300 S. Bradshaw Road. Planning staff raised concerns about proposed screening materials, including decorative chain-link fencing and metal panels, and recommended that the application return for another submittal.

Adam Biery, project manager for Beaufort Design Build, representing the applicant, said the company was not proposing ordinary corrugated sheet metal but a decorative panel intended to match the proposed warehouse.

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“There’s a pretty big discrepancy or difference between a standard corrugated panel versus a decorative metal panel,” Biery said, adding that the applicant would provide staff with material profiles.

Public Works representative Dale Smith said additional coordination was needed concerning a drainage easement crossing the site and plans for a new lift station.

Biery expressed frustration with the length of the review process, saying the owner was “about ready to just can the whole project.”

The committee also did not recommend approval of the Wolf Lake Ranch Phase 3 major development plan, a proposed 42-home subdivision west of Ponkan Pines Road and north of Ponkan Road.

Project manager Jean Sanchez said she had not received additional departmental comments, but Smith said he had posted engineering comments July 13. Sanchez said she would reissue the comment letter and “hold off on public hearing meetings for this item.”

Engineer Joshua Enot of Kimley-Horn and Associates said three engineering comments could be addressed during the construction site plan stage. Another issue involving a possible cul-de-sac extension will be discussed at a Friday meeting.

“We’re probably 90% there,” Smith said.

Enot agreed with Smith.

“We’re very close,” Enot said.