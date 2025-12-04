OP-ED: ‘The Amazing Shake’ teaches valuable life skills

By Melissa Byrd, Orange County School Board District 7

I recently had the opportunity to participate in “The Amazing Shake” competition at Dream Lake Elementary School as a judge. This is the second time I have been able to take part in this tremendous event, and once again, I was not disappointed.

The Amazing Shake is an annual contest that was developed by the well-respected Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. The competition emphasizes teaching students manners, discipline, respect, and how to conduct themselves in a professional environment.

Essentially, these young students learn how to “work a room” almost as well as a young adult twice their age. Local schools around the country that want to participate and send a team to compete in Atlanta, hold smaller competitions at their home school to find their top students. That is what we did at Dream Lake.

The event started with all the competitors networking in a room with community members and local leaders. Here they were rated on how they introduced themselves, how well they made eye contact or shook a hand and how well they engaged in two-way communication.

Then the students visited the media center, which was transformed into a circus theme, where they had to complete challenges at each station with a guest judge. The stations were meant to challenge their quick thinking, communication skills and problem-solving.

Every student walked up to me and introduced themselves with a handshake and asked how I was doing or thanked me for being there. The students had to do things like calm an angry customer or introduce performers as a ring master.

Each challenge was met with a young student who was engaged, poised and mature. To say that all the adults in the room were impressed is an understatement. As one judge commented, these kids are heads and tails ahead of the game of life, learning these important skills this young.

The winning team at Dream Lake has been chosen, and I am happy to be able to sponsor part of their trip to Atlanta as they head to The Amazing Shake competition in March. I’m so excited that they are prepared for this opportunity and are set up for success in the future thanks to the incredible program. Another great opportunity for our students provided by our local public schools.