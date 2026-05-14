Apopka City Commission to explore how to remove Planning Commission members

Apopka commissioners are set to revisit two issues tied to growth management and long-running infrastructure planning during a pair of meetings on Wednesday, May 20, including a workshop discussion on the city’s Planning Commission and a proposed seventh extension on the Golden Gem Road property agreement.

The city is scheduled to hold a City Commission discussion workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, ahead of the regular 7 p.m. commission meeting.

At the workshop, commissioners are expected to discuss the Planning Commission, an issue that emerged publicly earlier this month when City Commissioner Sam Ruth sought support to reevaluate the city’s Planning Commission during a May 6 commission meeting. Commissioners later agreed to continue the discussion during a workshop session.

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Ruth later told The Apopka Chief his concerns were tied to whether the city’s current planning structure is adequately addressing the pace of development and infrastructure demands.

“Growth is good, but controlled growth is smarter, wiser and better for the community as a whole,” Ruth said. “I think we’ve lost sight of that in the last several years.”

Included in the workshop packet is a legal memorandum from Assistant City Attorney Holli New examining what laws govern the possible removal of Planning Commission members.

A legal memo included in the workshop packet examines what laws govern the removal of Apopka Planning Commission members, who also serve as the city’s Local Planning Agency under state law.

The memo, written by Assistant City Attorney Holli New, concludes the board likely falls under protections outlined in Florida Statute 112.501, meaning members would be entitled to notice and an opportunity to be heard before removal.

The memo states that interpretation likely conflicts with language in the city’s Land Development Code allowing members to be removed without cause or notice.

The Planning Commission currently includes Chairperson William Gusler, David Woods, Eric Mock, Wes Dumey, Mary Norwood, Malika Harrison and Robert Ryan.

Under the city’s Land Development Code, members of the Apopka Planning Commission are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Commission. The seven-member board reviews land-use proposals, comprehensive plan amendments and other development-related matters before making recommendations to the City Commission.

In March, Harrison was appointed to the Planning Commission by then-Mayor Bryan Nelson and approved by a 3-2 City Commission vote. The appointment sparked debate because it came shortly after Harrison’s unsuccessful City Commission campaign and near the end of Nelson’s mayoral term, with opponents arguing that the incoming administration should have been allowed to make the appointment.

The workshop agenda also lists possible future discussions involving transportation planning, utility infrastructure, citizen advisory boards and the city’s comprehensive plan.

Later on Wednesday evening, commissioners are expected to consider approval of the seventh amendment to the memorandum of agreement (MOA) for conveyance of the Golden Gem Road property.

The agreement involves property connected to a proposed regional water storage and treatment project involving the city and the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The MOA was originally executed in 2009 as the city and the water management district explored long-term plans for the property and related water infrastructure needs.

Since then, the agreement has been extended six times from 2014 to 2025 as negotiations and planning discussions continued. The sixth amendment was approved for MOA extension in September 2025 with a May 29 deadline, while both sides continued evaluating future use of the site and related project terms.

Also on the regular meeting agenda is a quasi-judicial hearing for the proposed Sheeler Park subdivision major development plan at 1920 Sheeler Ave. The proposal includes 115 single-family residential lots on about 40 acres with a proposed density of 2.86 dwelling units per acre.

The Wednesday regular meeting agenda also includes consent items involving code enforcement lien releases, purchasing contracts and the city’s April 2026 disbursement report.