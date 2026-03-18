Apopka Commission set to appoint Malika Harrison to planning commission

The Apopka City Commission is set to vote Wednesday on Mayor Bryan Nelson’s appointment of Malika Harrison to the Planning Commission. Harrison was recently a candidate for City Commission Seat 4, which Yesenia Baron won in the March 10 election.

“I am deeply honored by the Mayor’s confidence in my abilities to serve on the Planning Commission, and my sincere thank you to the City Commissioners for entrusting me to serve in this capacity,” Harrison said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “Apopka is at a pivotal moment in determining the trajectory of its future, and I am eager to contribute to these efforts — through my commitment to resident engagement, community development experience and collaborative spirit.”

If approved, Harrison would serve with six other members for a three-year term.

The staff report describes the planning commission as “a citizen board to review and recommend to the City Commission approval or denial of development plans, amendments to the zoning map, amendments to the Land Development Code, proposed subdivision plats, proposed site plans, and future land use map amendments.”

Harrison currently serves as president of MASH Consulting. She has previously served as MENTOR Florida’s president and CEO, Truist’s senior vice president for philanthropy and workplace giving and social impact, and as director of social responsibility for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

Harrison’s local civic roles include serving as a reading tutor at Apopka Elementary School and graduating from the Apopka Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. She is also a licensed foster parent and chairs the Orange County Parks and Recreation advisory board.

Nelson said in a phone interview with the Chief that he appointed Harrison for her knowledge, diversity, and residency in northwest Apopka.

“She ran for [City Commission] and was really informed about the issues, so although she didn’t win, I thought she brought a lot to the table as far as a candidate,” Nelson said in a phone interview with the Chief.

If approved, Harrison will replace Howard Washington. Washington resigned from the Planning Commission “due to health reasons,” according to a March 13 email to Nelson.

“I look forward to working with fellow members of the Planning Commission to ensure Apopka’s vitality for generations to come,” Harrison said.