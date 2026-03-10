Ruth, Baron, Velazquez take Apopka City Council seats

Courtesy of Sam Ruth (left), photo by Dana O'Connor (middle), and courtesy of Yesenia Baron (right)

Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez easily won reelection while Sam Ruth and Yesenia Baron each won by about 200 votes to mark the start of a new era on the Apopka City Council.

Ruth, who served as a city commissioner from 2014 to 2016, capitalized on a wave of citizen discontent to displace Commissioner Alexander Smith, who was seeking a third term. Smith has been the most reliable council ally of Mayor Bryan Nelson, who finished third in the mayoral race behind City Commissioner Nick Nesta and Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore.

“This win was not about me,” Ruth said in a phone interview. “There were hundreds of people standing in line to vote until after 8:15 tonight. This is a much bigger story than one individual. I’m just totally honored and blessed to be a part of that.”

According to preliminary results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Ruth won with 51.33% (3,931) of the vote, compared to 48.67% (3,728) for Smith.

Baron, vying for the seat Nesta vacated to run for mayor, won by a very similar margin, claiming 51.27% (3,828) of the vote, compared to 48.73% (3,639) for Malika Harrison.

Baron, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2020, is a first-time elected office holder. She ran on a platform that included emphasizing transparency and more closely managed development.

“Apopka has grown significantly, but the growth has not been managed properly or with positive intent,” Baron wrote in an Apopka Chief candidate questionnaire. “I’m running because I believe we can move Apopka forward with purpose, by planning our growth responsibly, developing our downtown and creating opportunities for families and small businesses right here at home.”

Velazquez, the longest-tenured city commissioner, ran on a platform of implementing written administrative policies to boost good governance and trust from the community. She coasted to an easy win in a three-way race, capturing 57.96% (4,485) of the vote, outpacing challengers Angela Turner (22.43%, 1,736 votes) and George Smith (19.6%, 1,517 votes).

“Thank you to Apopka for showing up for their support and trust in my leadership,” Velazquez said in a statement to the Chief. “I look forward to continue to serve our residents and our beautiful city of Apopka.”

Voters went to the polls with the rare opportunity to choose four of the five votes on the City Council. Those who spoke to the Chief expressed consistent concern about development in the city and the way the current council has managed it.

“We are growing very, very fast, and our infrastructure is not keeping up with it,” Annette Allport said after voting at the Community Center on Tuesday. “I don’t feel that the City Council at this point has really, really been looking at that.”

Orlando Matta said he and his wife carefully evaluated each of the candidates looking for leaders who would ensure new businesses and development would contribute without negatively impacting current residents.

“We were checking pros and cons on all of them, and even though they were similar, we voted for the ones that want Apopka growing in an intelligent way,” he said.

Most of the winning candidates addressed the issue in some way. Ruth said while knocking on hundreds of doors, he heard that not everyone is against all development.

“It was lack of infrastructure to support the development,” he said. “When you’re adding rooftops and not adding infrastructure, you’re hurting existing people.”

— With reporting from Sarah Merly