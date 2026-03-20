Commissioners spar over Harrison appointment

A split City Commission approved Mayor Bryan Nelson’s appointment of Malika Harrison to the Planning Commission at its Wednesday meeting.

Harrison was recently a candidate for City Commission Seat 4, which Yesenia Baron won in the March 10 election.

Commissioners Nick Nesta and Diane Velazquez and several attendees took issue with Harrison’s appointment, noting that none of them bore any animosity toward Harrison.

“This is an outgoing administration,” said resident Leroy Bell. “If 74% of the electorate want this gone, why would the rest of them want residue left behind? Now I’m not saying anything about the nominee, because I don’t know the young lady. I have nothing against her. The only thing I have against is what brought us to this today — all of these back room deals.”

Nesta said the current mayoral appointment policy needed revision, which is why he dissented in the 3-2 vote. Velazquez suggested it would be more appropriate for the incoming mayor to appoint the Planning Commission member so the terms could further overlap.

“Although I think Ms. Malika Harrison has a great resume, she just got off the [Seat 4] campaign,” Velazquez said. “I think it would be in the best interest of the city, the residents, that the appointment be made by the incoming mayor, but it would also allow our residents who are interested in filling that vacant spot to have an opportunity to apply.”

Nelson said in a phone interview that he appointed Harrison for her knowledge, diversity, and residency in northwest Apopka.

“She ran for [City Commission] and was really informed about the issues, so although she didn’t win, I thought she brought a lot to the table as far as a candidate,” Nelson said.

Harrison replaces Howard Washington, who resigned from the Planning Commission “due to health reasons,” according to a March 13 email to Nelson.