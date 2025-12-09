Alexander Smith files to run for third term on Apopka City Council  

Incumbent Apopka City Commissioner Alexander Smith has filed to campaign for a third term in Seat 1, which former City Commissioner Sam Ruth is seeking to wrestle away from him.

The commissioner, who was first elected to Seat 1 in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, submitted paperwork at Apopka City Hall after the City Council meeting on Dec. 3.

“I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started together and remain committed to serving our community with integrity, transparency, and dedication,” Smith said in a press release. “The task is not complete.”

Looking “at the glass as being half full instead of half empty,” Smith said in the release that the council has accomplished a lot over the years. He cited achievements including opening the permanent Fire Station No. 6, the extension of Harmon Road, hiring more firefighters, upgrading Alonzo Williams Park and setting up new traffic signals.

Smith said other infrastructure and buildings are under construction. These include an additional exit from State Road 429 onto Binion Road, the four-lane construction of a section of Ocoee-Apopka Road, a new police and fire administration building, the Apopka Amphitheater upgrade, more fields at the Northwest Recreation Complex, a new police training station, more restaurants, “a downtown we can be proud of, along with major infrastructure improvements.”

A retired public schools educator, Smith is married with five children and 13 grandchildren. He is the pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Apopka.

Smith said he’s committed to seeing workforce and affordable housing increase for people who grew up in Apopka, as well as for workers to stay in the community and raise a family.

“Education is a part of my DNA, therefore, I will continue to advocate for more schools and higher education for our residents,” he said.

Smith said he will also continue to support the annexation of unincorporated South Apopka as well as to address and resolve the unhoused issue.

“The glass is only half full, which means there is still work to be done,” he said. “I will continue to work alongside the Mayor and other Commissioners to advance the vision of the residents of Apopka. My motto remains ‘A voice for All People.’ Thank you again for allowing me the privilege to serve you. Let’s keep moving Apopka forward!”

Last week, Ruth filed to run for Seat 1. He previously served from 2014 to 2016 in Seat 3 but lost to Doug Bankson in the 2016 run off.

The municipal election will take place March 10, 2026, and will include races for mayor, Seat 1 and Seat 2. Incumbent Bryan Nelson is running against three challengers, including District 2 County Commissioner Christine Moore, attorney Matt Aungst and City Commissioner Nick Nesta.