Former Commissioner Sam Ruth launches campaign for Apopka City Council  

Former City Commissioner Sam Ruth has officially announced his campaign for City Council Seat 1, which is currently held by Alexander H. Smith.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, Ruth said his campaign will focus on three priorities he believes Apopka currently needs: infrastructure before expansion, restoring professionalism on the dais, and clearing up Apopka’s boundary confusion.

“Apopka is worth fighting for,” Ruth said. “I love this city, and I believe in its future — but only if we have leadership committed to transparency, responsible planning, and a genuine respect for the people who live here.”

Ruth said he’s “ready to ask the tough questions, dig into the details, and work for the residents — all of them.”

A lifelong Apopka resident, Ruth said the city has shaped him into the person he is today. He knows the city well and has witnessed a lot of its occurrences.

“This city shaped me, raised me, and continues to be the place I proudly call home,” he said in the post. “Over the years I’ve gained a deep understanding of how our city works — especially when it comes to infrastructure, utilities, and the day-to-day operations that keep Apopka moving. I’ve seen the good, the bad, and the potential we’re not reaching. And that’s why I’m stepping forward now.”

He is calling on residents to get engaged in the process of the city’s direction and to work together for its future.

“I encourage everyone to stay informed, get involved, and help shape the direction Apopka takes from here,” he said. “Together, we can move our city toward a more stable, accountable, and community-driven future. Apopka deserves leadership that listens to citizens, then gathers the facts, and stands up for the people not politics.”

Ruth previously served from April 2014 to April 2016 in Seat 3, which he won in a runoff election in April 2014 against Linda Laurendeau. In his bid for re-election, he lost to Doug Bankson in the 2016 runoff.

Smith has not publicly announced whether he intends to run for re-election. He was first elected to Seat 1 in 2018. In 2022, he won his second term, which is set to expire in 2026.

The municipal election will take place March 10, 2026, and will include races for mayor, Seat 1 and Seat 2. Incumbent Bryan Nelson is running against three challengers, including District 2 County Commissioner Christine Moore, attorney Matt Aungst and City Commissioner Nick Nesta.