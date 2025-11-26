Moore officially secures number of petitions to run for mayor 

Christine Moore has officially secured the necessary number of petitions to run for mayor of Apopka, her campaign announced Wednesday.

She is the first mayoral candidate to successfully complete this process, gathering the required certified signatures from at least 1% of registered voters from the latest election, according to a statement released by Moore’s campaign.

“Qualifying by petition is a testament to the strong grassroots support behind our message,” Moore said in the statement. “I’m grateful to every Apopka resident who opened their door, signed a petition, and encouraged our eﬀort, as well as hardworking volunteers like Carl and Suzanne Engelmeier. Qualifying by petition reflects our commitment to a community-driven campaign from day one.”

The Moore campaign is now pivoting its efforts to connect with Apopka residents, concentrating on community gatherings, local engagement and continuous dialogue.

Her platform includes breathing new life into downtown Apopka, managing residential expansion, upgrading crucial public works, expanding protected environmental lands, and fostering a more respectful atmosphere during council sessions and on digital platforms.

“What the city of Apopka needs most now is the ability to have trust and confidence in city government,” Moore said in an interview. “I’m a straight shooter, and they can always count on me including them, letting them know what’s going on. This town has to work for everyone. It has to work for everyone and we want people to love our town.”

Moore is the first woman elected as Orange County District 2 commissioner. Prior to that, she represented District 7, which includes Apopka, on the Orange County School Board.

She holds both the Advanced Certified County Commissioner and Certified Board Member designations.

Moore is running against two-term incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson and challengers Matthew Aungst and two-term City Commissioner Nick Nesta.

The Apopka municipal election, which will consist of the mayoral race and City Council Seats 1 and 2, will take place on March 10, 2026.