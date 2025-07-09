Rep. Webster returns over $2.5 million to constituents

Florida Congressman Daniel Webster (R-Clermont) announced that over $2.5 million was returned to constituents who contact his office for help with issues before the IRS, VA, Social Security and more.



“Providing first-class assistance with issues involving federal agencies is one of my highest priorities,” Webster said in a July 8 statement. “Too often, constituents face difficulties or delays in securing the benefits and services they have earned. Whether it’s a veteran waiting on earned benefits, or a senior needing help with social security, my office works every day to cut through the bureaucracy and deliver results.”



Webster’s constituent services staff work with agency liaisons on a constituent’s behalf to answer questions, find solutions, or simply attempt to cut through the red tape, a press release from Webster’s office said.

As an example, Webster’s office cited the recent case of a constituent from The Villages who contacted Webster for assistance with the IRS after waiting over a year for a response to his amended return. Webster’s office contacted the IRS on the constituent’s behalf, who completed his return and issued a $35,000 refund payment.



Since January 2017, Webster’s office has helped secure more than $27.6 million for constituents in owed compensation, pension, or other retroactive payments.

Webster’s office encouraged residents in Congressional District 11—which includes Apopka, Zellwood, Ocoee and areas west—who need assistance with a federal agency to call 352-241-9220 or visit https://webster.house.gov/casework.

