The fishin’ is great, so let’s go fishin’

Hello Folks,

We finally got some rain, but we need to get more. Our lakes are gettin’ really low, and we could use some good rain. Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe are both very low. Folks are gettin’ on Lake Monroe better than in Lake Jesup, so if you want to catch some specks, I’d go to Lake Monroe and the St. Johns River north.

The specks are still bitin’ in Lake Woodruff and in the St. Johns River up near Highland Park Fish Camp. Most of those specks are bein’ caught on jigs tipped with a minner or even fishin’ a minner naked under a cork.

As you know, we had a full moon on Tuesday of this week, and that should’ve pushed the specks and the bass up to shallow water to spawn. I’ve been gettin’ some reports of spawning bass in both the Harris Chain and the Kissimmee Chain. Some big bass are bein’ caught in both chains.

Last weekend, the Ikon Tailgate Tour Tournament Series held their tournament over on the Harris Chain. Congrats to Lee and Parker Stalvey on winning the tournament with five bass that hit the scales at 29.60 pounds. They also had Big Bass of the tournament that weighed in at 7.57 pounds. They won 1st place and $10,000.

Our own Eric Panzironi and his partner came in 3rd place with 21.21 pounds. We have another tournament coming up this month. It’s the NPFL tournament over on the Harris Chain. The NPFL will go out of Buzzard Beach boat ramp in the Harris Chain startin’ on March 21st. So, we’re really gettin’ our share of tournaments on our local lakes! Be really careful when you’re out there fishin’.

I also wanted to mention there will be a Brian Stovell Memorial Bass Tournament scheduled to be held on the Harris Chain on Sunday, March 29th. This will be the second bass tournament in honor of Brian. It’s $100 per boat and $20 for big bass. The tournament will be goin’ out of Buzzard Beach boat ramp on Lake Eustis.

The Xtreme Bass Series held their tournament on John’s Lake this past weekend. Congrats to Weston Wirtz and Jared Wagner on their win. They had 18.78 pounds for the win, and they also had Big Bass for the tournament that hit the scales at 7.35 pounds.

The Butler Chain has been steady for catchin’ plenty of keeper size bass.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait & Tackle reports that folks are still catchin’ some nice bass in the Maitland Chain and in Lake Fairview.

The Kissimmee Chain is also doin’ great for specks and bass. The bass and the specks are on the beds, and you’ll do best to catch’em by fishin’ the shallow water areas of the lake. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on shiners, and a few are bein’ caught on artificials such as chatter-baits and noisy topwater baits.

The bass fishin’ has been really good in the Headwaters down around Palm Bay. A good buddy of one of the guides down there was out this week, and one afternoon in just four hours, they caught 26 bass! The biggest one weighed 6.0 pounds. They caught all their bass on 6th Sense Jigsaw Bladed Jigs.

The weather is terrific now, and the fishin’ is wonderful, too. So, get the family together, and… let’s go fishin! I won’t be here next week because I’ll be out of town, but I hope to see y’all on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: Fishin’ is good!

SAVE A FEW, AND GOOD LUCK!