Specks still bitin’ no matter how cold it gets

Hello Folks,

If you’ve been waitin’ on some cold weather, welcome to Florida! It’s cold, and it’s gonna be cold again next week. Whatever you had goin’ on as far as bass fishin’ goes, well… that’s probably gonna be thrown out the window for now.

I got some reports that some of the bass were goin’ on the beds, but they’ll most likely pull back after this week’s cold spell. The bass in Florida don’t like cold weather, and they get what we call “lockjaw.” You can still catch’em, but they’ll be a little bit finicky as to what they want to eat, and when they want to eat it.

The cold weather won’t keep the specks from bitin’, but they won’t be jumpin’ in the boat, either. It’ll take a little time for the specks to get adjusted to the cold, but at least they adjust faster than the bass do. So, if you can stand the cold weather, you should be able to catch some specks later in the week.

This weekend, Saturday January 31st, the folks at Highland Park Fish Camp are havin’ a FREE Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at their pond. You can get your tickets at signup, which is from 8:30 until 9:00 a.m. The tournament goes from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. The kids have to be 12 yearsold or younger to fish. They hope to see you this Saturday.

The bass fishin’ down at The Headwaters is still goin’ strong. Most of the guides are takin’ folks out and catchin’ lotsa bass on shiners and artificials. The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain was good last week.

The BassMaster held a college series tournament out of Kissimmee last week. Congrats to Trace Antunes and Garrett Ring from the University of Montevallo in Alabama, on their win. They had a two-day total of 47 pounds 12 ouces of bass… and they took home the trophy! They traveled all the way down to the lower end of Lake Kissimmee to catch their fish. They fished in and around some off-shorehydrilla clumps on the south end of the lake. They caught all of their bass on a 6th Sense Provoke jerk bait.

Congrats to Trent Gilmore and Cooper Moon who caught the biggest bass of the tournament. They won the Phoenix Boats Big Bass award with a 9-pound 13-ounce bass on day 2 of the tournament. Congrats to all those college anglers who fished the tournament.

Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that a few folks are gettin’ out and catchin’ some specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Most folks are driftin’ with minners and Road Runner jigs, and they’re catchin’ some nice specks. Folks’re still catchin’ limits of specks in Lake Woodruff and the upper parts of the St. Johns River.

We have a full moon on Sunday, this weekend, so that oughta help keep those speckled perch to bitin’… at least once they get accustomed to this cold weather! If you’re ready to take some time off and fish for a few days, you might wanta go to Lake Okeechobee and fish down there. The bass fishin’ has been pretty good there, and folks are catchin’ plenty of specks, too.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’, but please stay warm! I hope the fishin’ is great for y’all!

Tip of the week: Full Moon!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!