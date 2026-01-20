Specks are bitin’, so let’s go fishin’!

Hello Folks,

If you’ve been waitin’ for the specks to start bitin’… I’ve got news for ya: they’re bitin’. I’m gettin’ lots of reports that the specks are bitin’ in just about all the major chains and lakes in our area.

The reports comin’ out of the St. Johns River has been excellent and folks are catchin’ lots of specks in Lake Woodruff. Lots of specks bein’ caught in the 2-pound range. Limits of specks are bein’ caught almost every day. The specks are bitin’ in Lake Monroe.

The Get Hook’d Bass and Crappie tournament was held last weekend on Lake Monroe. There were lots of anglers fishin’ the tournament. Congrats to the team of the Pride Boys who weighed in 10.68 pounds of specks to win the crappie division. And, congrats to the team of the Cocoa Boys who won the Bass Division with 20.43 pounds. Of course, congrats to all the teams that fished this tournament and to all the anglers, whether you made it to the leaderboard or not. Everyone enjoyed a great day on the water.

The bass fishin’ down in Palm Bay at the Headwaters is showin’ out. One of the guides down there took some clients out for 5 hours. They caught 48 bass, with multiple 5-pounders. bein’ caught. Folks, that is some great fishin’ in anybody’s book!

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain is gettin’ better each week. With these cold fronts comin’ to town, it’s gonna keep the bass in a little deeper water until the shallow water warms up. Once the water warms up, we’ll see lots of bass goin’ shallow to bed. There are some male bass startin’to make some beds, but these cold fronts will pull ‘em back out for just a while.

We have a full moon the first weekend of February, and that should bring some bass back to shallow water to spawn. The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain is still doin’ good. Lots of small bass are bein’ caught on slow sinkin’ Senko type baits, lipless crankbaits, and swim-jigs. A few bigger bass are startin’ to bite on the chain.

West Lake Toho bass fishin’ has been pretty good, as well. Some big bass are bein’ caught on shiners around the Kissimmee grass and along the edge of the hydrilla clumps. I got a report from the Clermont Chain this week. The water temperature is down a little, but the bass fishin’ is pickin’ up.

Just a reminder that on January 31st, there will be a kids’ fishin’ rodeo at the pond located at Highland Park Fish Camp. You need to get your tickets prior to this event, because there’s only a limited number of tickets. It’s a free event for children 12 years old and younger.

Signup is between 8:30 and 9 a.m. The tournament goes from 9 until 11 a.m.

Well, folks, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this weekend, and I sure hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: Specks are bitin’!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!