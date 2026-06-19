Sertoma hosts Webster appreciation day

The Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka honored U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s decades of public service at its Tuesday meeting, the last before the fall.

Members, many of which dressed in the colors of the American flag, delivered thank-yous to the congressman, who started in the Florida House of Representatives in 1980. Webster gifted the club a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol, while Sertoma honored him with a plant from the club’s charity plant sale earlier this month.

Webster’s community liaison, Pam Jones, also received engraved Sertoma coasters for her support of the club.

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Webster announced his retirement from the U.S. House of Representatives on April 28, leaving behind a legacy of supporting home education, funding State Road 429, and returning nearly $32 million from federal agencies to his constituents.

“It has been an honor and privilege to represent my beloved state in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Webster said in the April press release.

The club also installed its officers for the 2026-27 year, including Eric Mock as president, Diann Haubner as president-elect, Bev Winesburgh as secretary/treasurer, Lorena Potter as chairman, and John Cloran as sergeant at arms.

Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka will resume meetings on Sept. 1 and will immediately start taking entries for the annual Christmas parade. This year’s event will take place Dec. 12 with the title of “A Star-Spangled Christmas Parade.”