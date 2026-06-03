Club honors Alexander H. Smith as Sertoman of the Year  

The Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka honored longtime member Alexander H. Smith for his contributions and continued service to the community over the past year, naming him Sertoman of the Year.

The award was presented at the Foliage Sertoma Club’s lunch meeting on Tuesday at the Back Room Steakhouse.

Smith is a retired agriculture educator who is currently the senior pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. He served as city commissioner from 2018 to 2026.

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After a reading of his accomplishments, Smith received a traditional plaque, a gift certificate for meals at Papa Diesel BBQ in Hunt Club Plaza and a VIP invitation to ride in the December 12 Christmas Parade.

“Our Sertoman of the Year is a leader in the community, devoted to family, a good friend to many,’ a club news release said. “A person who has exemplified character, leadership, quality, mentorship, and love in all ways for our club, our city, our county and our country.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the club welcomed four new members through a formal “Charge for Service” ceremony presented by Smith, the club’s officiant. Service to Mankind honoree James Maltby also presented his cash award to Coach Mike MacWithey to support the Apopka High School softball program, specifically the Coaches Rose Wall, which recognizes outstanding players.

The club has been promoting service to mankind in Apopka for over 52 years.