Quest Diagnostics Apopka reopens months ahead of schedule

After a six-week renovation, Quest Diagnostics Apopka reopened Friday morning, with two new draw rooms, new restrooms, and updated furniture.

“We’re happy to be back servicing our community,” Quest patient service supervisor Syisha Randolph said in a phone interview with The Apopka Chief.

Quest Apopka would typically see over 150 patients daily before closing on Aug. 12. The draw rooms’ increase from seven to nine now allows Quest to see at least 270 patients, since the average phlebotomist has a minimum of 30 patients per day.

While Randolph does not anticipate hosting a grand reopening event, she said the location will possibly give away “Quest swag” on Monday, including pens, mugs and water bottles.

Randolph hopes to renovate each Quest location in her purview, which includes the Altamonte Springs, Casselberry and Winter Springs locations. Now that Apopka has reopened, the Altamonte Springs location is now temporarily closed for renovations. Randolph expects it to reopen in six weeks.

Quest Diagnostics Apopka is located on 2135 East Semoran Blvd. Guests may visit for bloodwork from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Sat.